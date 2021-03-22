Fortnite Season 6: Deathstroke, Batcave, Armored Batman, and much more

Recently, leaks on Twitter have suggested that Deathstroke is coming to Fortnite Season 6. The Batman x Fortnite: Zero Point comic book series might feature the DC villain as a protagonist.
Before Fortnite Season 6 went live, data miners began rummaging through the game files and managed to unearth information alongside leaks. While most were speculation and mere rumors, a handful came true.
The leaks provided valuable insights into the new season and how the storyline may progress over the coming weeks and months. In addition to the already-confirmed collaboration between DC and Fortnite, leaks suggest that a lot more DC characters, such as Deathstroke, will be coming to Fortnite soon.
Deathstroke is coming to Fortnite Season 6
According to resident Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the infamous Deathstroke is all set to become a skin in Fortnite Season 6. The notorious bounty hunter has been featured on the cover of the fourth Batman x Fortnite collaboration comic issue.
This all but confirms the character arriving in the world of Fortnite Season 6. It's unclear whether the character will follow his current role of hunting down Batman or teaming up with the Caped Crusader.
Batcave and Armored Batman in Fortnite Season 6
As per ShiinaBR, Batman builds a small Batcave in the Batman x Fortnite comics, which could appear in-game somewhere on the map's Western tip.
Given that Fortnite Season 6 is heavily DC-themed, having the legendary Batcave added to the game doesn't seem too far-fetched an idea.
According to the data miners, in the fifth issue of the Batman x Fortnite comics, Gotham's hero and his entourage explore an underground complex on the island. This site could very well be the fabled Batcaves or perhaps even something more intriguing altogether.
There is even further speculation that an Armored Batman skin may be coming into the game. According to Fortnite News, players who can collect all six issues of the Fortnite x Batman comics and redeem the codes will receive the Armored Batman Zero Outfit.
The comics are scheduled for release on April 20th.
Apparently, in the last issue of the collaboration comics, the identity of the person behind the "world-shattering events" (Zero Crisis) on the Island will also be revealed.
Season 6 is shaping up to be perhaps the largest collaboration for any Fortnite season. Leaks have also suggested that the Teen Titans Tower, Raven Battle Pass skin, and Robin could be coming to the game.