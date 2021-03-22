Fortnite Season 6: Deathstroke, Batcave, Armored Batman, and much more

Recently, leaks on Twitter have suggested that Deathstroke is coming to Fortnite Season 6. The Batman x Fortnite: Zero Point comic book series might feature the DC villain as a protagonist.

Comic books have been part of my life since... forever. A driving force of inspiration for all things I’ve created. Never did I imagine having a chance to work on a Batman book - let alone write and draw on one. So grateful to Fortnite, Epic, and DC for this dream come true! pic.twitter.com/LLCwmUmrK2 — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) March 7, 2021

Before Fortnite Season 6 went live, data miners began rummaging through the game files and managed to unearth information alongside leaks. While most were speculation and mere rumors, a handful came true.

The leaks provided valuable insights into the new season and how the storyline may progress over the coming weeks and months. In addition to the already-confirmed collaboration between DC and Fortnite, leaks suggest that a lot more DC characters, such as Deathstroke, will be coming to Fortnite soon.

- Possible collab skin in Season 6? -



Deathstroke could be a new skin in Season 6! In the comics, Batman finds a deadly & "familiar hunter-for-hire" on the Island.



This description perfectly fits Deathstroke from the DC universe! (Information by @fortnite_stw & @marcowrites) pic.twitter.com/T1s1IGIydo — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

Deathstroke is coming to Fortnite Season 6

According to resident Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the infamous Deathstroke is all set to become a skin in Fortnite Season 6. The notorious bounty hunter has been featured on the cover of the fourth Batman x Fortnite collaboration comic issue.

Deathstroke is 100% becoming a skin in Season 6, as I leaked some time ago!



On the cover of the 4th Batman/Fortnite, you can already see that the character will be a part of the comic! pic.twitter.com/SaVcU8bddk — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 21, 2021

This all but confirms the character arriving in the world of Fortnite Season 6. It's unclear whether the character will follow his current role of hunting down Batman or teaming up with the Caped Crusader.

Batcave and Armored Batman in Fortnite Season 6

As per ShiinaBR, Batman builds a small Batcave in the Batman x Fortnite comics, which could appear in-game somewhere on the map's Western tip.

Oh, I forgot to mention this:



In the Batman/Fortnite comics, Batman builds a small Batcave to make it his lair, and the creators of the comics have hinted that this Batcave might be coming to the game in this season! https://t.co/Ene8xhjqpa — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 16, 2021

First look at the small "Batcave" that will probably come to the island during Season 6! pic.twitter.com/Rx8UxPeDnm — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 18, 2021

Given that Fortnite Season 6 is heavily DC-themed, having the legendary Batcave added to the game doesn't seem too far-fetched an idea.

According to the data miners, in the fifth issue of the Batman x Fortnite comics, Gotham's hero and his entourage explore an underground complex on the island. This site could very well be the fabled Batcaves or perhaps even something more intriguing altogether.

- Possible Season 6 POI Leak? -



In the description of the 5th Batman/Fortnite comic (Release: June 15), Batman and other characters explore an "underground complex of the island" to escape the loop.



Underground POIs in Season 6?



(Thanks to @fortnite_stw for the information!) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

There is even further speculation that an Armored Batman skin may be coming into the game. According to Fortnite News, players who can collect all six issues of the Fortnite x Batman comics and redeem the codes will receive the Armored Batman Zero Outfit.

The comics are scheduled for release on April 20th.

Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit



Batman x Zero Point Mini Series:

Release Date: April



Each print will include a code to unlock in-game items!

The first issue will include the Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit.



Total of 6 codes across 6 comics.

Collect All 6 = Armored Batman Zero Outfit pic.twitter.com/0ixZNh8mdb — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) February 26, 2021

Here's a clear look at how the new "Armored Batman" skin could possibly look like! (If Batman doesn't get any more armor)



(via @InFortniteBR) pic.twitter.com/76eopI10t6 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 18, 2021

Apparently, in the last issue of the collaboration comics, the identity of the person behind the "world-shattering events" (Zero Crisis) on the Island will also be revealed.

More interesting stuff for people who like Fortnite lore:



In the last issue of the Batman comics, we'll apparently find out who's behind the "world-shattering events" on the Island!



This comic will have huge implications for both Fortnite and the DC Universe! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

Season 6 is shaping up to be perhaps the largest collaboration for any Fortnite season. Leaks have also suggested that the Teen Titans Tower, Raven Battle Pass skin, and Robin could be coming to the game.