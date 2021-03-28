Is Fortnite Season 6 still worth playing?: The state of Fortnite in 2021

The short answer is yes. Fortnite is still worth it. However, it depends on who's being asked this question.
Many gamers feel that Fortnite Season 6 is overpromised in teasers and trailers while under-delivering on actual content. But the game continues to be popular with many across the world.
In Fortnite Season 6, players have a new crafting system, the ability to tame wildlife, Primal weapons, some overpowered bows that replace snipers, and a whole new season overflowing to the brim with content.
While a lot is happening in Fortnite Season 6, the community feels there are a few things that could be done better.
How does the community feel about Fortnite Season 6?
Crafting - It'll get better in time
The crafting system, which has so much potential, manages to fall short of being useful for the most part. While the fun factor of crafting cannot be ruled out, the crafting system's purpose is left unfulfilled.
A lot more could have been done to make the crafting system more rewarding for players who spent time gathering resources and crafting. At the moment, the system feels secondary, in it's only useful when either trying to craft something in particular or merely getting a good gun early in the game.
There have been mixed reactions from the community about this new system. But the overall vibe is positive. Fans hope that Epic Games will further improve the crafting system over time.
Tamable animals - Becoming Ace Ventura
According to the community, taming animals in-game seems to be both fun and beneficial. Taming wolves, for instance, is quite entertaining and makes for a great distraction while engaging opponents.
One Twitter user suggested that an arrow should show up on the minimap to help keep track of the animals when they have been tamed. Hopefully, Epic Games will add this feature to the game during the next update.
Also, with the introduction of chickens into the game, players are having a wild time traversing the map and, at times, flying with the chicken and shockwave grenade combo.
Snipers Vs. Bows
The community has been divided in opinion over this issue for a while now. While some players feel that vaulting snipers is a smart move, others have called out Epic Games and have demanded a reversal of the move.
It does make sense that Epic Games removed snipers and replaced them with bows to suit the primal theme better. But mechanical weapons are still part of this season, making it very confusing.
Fortnite Season 6 gets packed.
Most battle royale games have one major issue, and that is too many sweats. A little after Fortnite Season 6 launched, the game was jam-packed with players. Many casual players feel overwhelmed and are unable to win even a single match.
If casual returning players are finding it hard to secure a victory royale, newcomers get steamrolled. Players start in easy-going bot lobbies and not long after are directly tossed into games where winning is a dream.
It's yet to be seen how Epic Games will deal with this issue. Something definitely has to be done, or else casual players and newcomers will leave the game in droves.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Fortnite Season 6 does bring a lot to the table regarding new dynamics and gameplay mechanics. Even though there are a few shortcomings at the moment, the upcoming updates should fix most of them.
Meanwhile, the sweats will continue to be part-and-parcel of the game. Other things, such as un-vaulting snipers and improving the crafting system, are minor speed bumps that will smoothen out in time.
Although the community will always stand by the title, Fortnite Season 6 may be the best one yet.