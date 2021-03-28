Is Fortnite Season 6 still worth playing?: The state of Fortnite in 2021

The short answer is yes. Fortnite is still worth it. However, it depends on who's being asked this question.

Many gamers feel that Fortnite Season 6 is overpromised in teasers and trailers while under-delivering on actual content. But the game continues to be popular with many across the world.

boring is subjective but dry means it's fucking empty and void of content



and this is NOT empty — Seru1a (@Seru1a) March 26, 2021

When casuals, the people which the game is supposed to cater to most, hate the season just as much, if not, even more than competitive players, it's clear the season isn't good. — TNA Frostty Hypeman (@787Typhlosion) March 26, 2021

In Fortnite Season 6, players have a new crafting system, the ability to tame wildlife, Primal weapons, some overpowered bows that replace snipers, and a whole new season overflowing to the brim with content.

this is why sweats like you ruined this game, i remember back then when i shot someone once, they wouldnt build a whole burj khalifa, like this is why fortnite is dying bro, sweats like you need to get off the game and actually get some sunlight and see how the real world is man. — FaZe Sway (@FaZeSway) March 20, 2021

While a lot is happening in Fortnite Season 6, the community feels there are a few things that could be done better.

How does the community feel about Fortnite Season 6?

Crafting - It'll get better in time

The crafting system, which has so much potential, manages to fall short of being useful for the most part. While the fun factor of crafting cannot be ruled out, the crafting system's purpose is left unfulfilled.

A makeshift sniper would have been cool and I think they should have stayed in the game as well as the bows — Jv1ne (@Jv1ne1) March 26, 2021

A lot more could have been done to make the crafting system more rewarding for players who spent time gathering resources and crafting. At the moment, the system feels secondary, in it's only useful when either trying to craft something in particular or merely getting a good gun early in the game.

Who's playing the new season in #Fortnite?

Is there any point to crafting weapons? I feel like by the time I have enough gears or bones to upgraded I've already found Blue or purple items. — First name: Joven Last name: Shire (@TheJovenshire) March 21, 2021

There have been mixed reactions from the community about this new system. But the overall vibe is positive. Fans hope that Epic Games will further improve the crafting system over time.

Fire explosion and Shockwave bow are definitely fun. Stink bow isn't as great as I'd hope — Jonathan Blessum (@Pac0stac0s7) March 21, 2021

It's really weird to me that the newest season in Fortnite is probably one of my favorites, especially with all the hate I've heard about it.



Crafting system's a bit small but cool. — Hydro (@Hydro12560128) March 26, 2021

Tamable animals - Becoming Ace Ventura

According to the community, taming animals in-game seems to be both fun and beneficial. Taming wolves, for instance, is quite entertaining and makes for a great distraction while engaging opponents.

Surviving in the wild i guess with our pet wolf. Except he didn't make it. 🪦 I guess we should've helped him. We didn't know the wolves fight to the death against each other after taming one.@fnbr_rogue #Fortnite #FortniteSeason6 #FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/Ts9JTWFjYW — 🔶️🖤Cat ᗒᗣᗕ (@catherrera11) March 23, 2021

Taming wolves is super beneficial, they're distracting you need to heal! Dont mess with boars, they chase frogs lol! #fortnite pic.twitter.com/eTQQjz0i7Y — Hayley (@hayley_fail) March 21, 2021

One Twitter user suggested that an arrow should show up on the minimap to help keep track of the animals when they have been tamed. Hopefully, Epic Games will add this feature to the game during the next update.

It will be nice to see the wolves arrows on the map after taming it to see where they at. fix it for the next update #Fortnite @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/oDK6C8RQ8i — ❄️Disco The Hedgefox❄️ (@sonicgalaxy27) March 17, 2021

Also, with the introduction of chickens into the game, players are having a wild time traversing the map and, at times, flying with the chicken and shockwave grenade combo.

Snipers Vs. Bows

The community has been divided in opinion over this issue for a while now. While some players feel that vaulting snipers is a smart move, others have called out Epic Games and have demanded a reversal of the move.

Fortnite really took snipers out this season ? Wtf is epic doing — EST 1991 ™️ (@OMGitsRyan__) March 21, 2021

Snipers was one of the reasons why I left fortnite. maybe if I play now it will be awesome 😂😂 — ToxicGhostZA (@ToxicGhostZA) March 20, 2021

Fortnite removing snipers has such a lingering effect behind the scenes for trickshotting teams & orgs.



Leaders learning how to navigate new landscapes & make decisions to keep their teams ahead.



Ultimately, you can’t be reliant on ONE thing as your teams identity. — Synergy BrayV ᴸⱽ (@BrrayV) March 25, 2021

I had a good Fortnite day. I really really really love the bows. They're better than the snipers. 13 elims was my highest solo today. — Becky (@Babs_Bunny420) March 28, 2021

Very much enjoying the current loot pool in #Fortnite. It's so nice to shoot off the top of builds, heal, farm, & look around from a perch without being paranoid you're going to get sniped every second. Obviously it's not permanent, nothing is in Fortnite, but no snipers is great — 🐾Bullpup🐾™️ (@TheBullpup) March 22, 2021

It does make sense that Epic Games removed snipers and replaced them with bows to suit the primal theme better. But mechanical weapons are still part of this season, making it very confusing.

Fortnite Season 6 gets packed.

Most battle royale games have one major issue, and that is too many sweats. A little after Fortnite Season 6 launched, the game was jam-packed with players. Many casual players feel overwhelmed and are unable to win even a single match.

I'll be honest I miss first 2 seasons of Fortnite, the fun that game brought with friends before it got super sweaty was only tied for me with Socom 8v8 clan matches in Clan Practice lobbies — NkMiLLS (@NkMiLLS) March 23, 2021

When you shoot at someone but then they build a 5 star mansion with a pool. #Fortnite #sweats pic.twitter.com/LJZZqKdi5c — Harley (@hostfu2694) March 17, 2021

Can someone tell me what happened to fun Fortnite. It’s so sweaty now and stuff and I have to go in switch lobbys but switch lobbys don’t work and it’s still FNCS & World Cup Sweats. Honestly Fortnite is not becoming a fun game anymore. Once I get an Xbox I’m not playing as much — Rpm1087 (@Rpm_1087) March 22, 2021

If casual returning players are finding it hard to secure a victory royale, newcomers get steamrolled. Players start in easy-going bot lobbies and not long after are directly tossed into games where winning is a dream.

Do you think skill based matchmaking is a good solution for this? I do worry that the longer the game goes on for, it's becoming less fun, and less accessible every day for new players. — JackFrags (@jackfrags) March 1, 2019

It's yet to be seen how Epic Games will deal with this issue. Something definitely has to be done, or else casual players and newcomers will leave the game in droves.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortnite Season 6 does bring a lot to the table regarding new dynamics and gameplay mechanics. Even though there are a few shortcomings at the moment, the upcoming updates should fix most of them.

Meanwhile, the sweats will continue to be part-and-parcel of the game. Other things, such as un-vaulting snipers and improving the crafting system, are minor speed bumps that will smoothen out in time.

Although the community will always stand by the title, Fortnite Season 6 may be the best one yet.