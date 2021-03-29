Game-breaking Fortnite glitch lets players glide the entire game

Fortnite has a new glitch that enables players to glide forever, thereby breaking the game in its entirety. This glitch allows players to fly in the air for an indefinite amount of time.

Fortnite is a game where players must have weapons to win, but if the circle is near a place where there are tons of loot, this glitch can come in handy and give players an unfair advantage. Using this technique will dramatically increase the chances of winning a battle royale.

This Fortnite Season 6 glitch gives players unlimited health for the duration of the match



Via @OrangeGuy_YT https://t.co/ab6Lg6ZLaG — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) March 23, 2021

Epic Games has a history of being very strict against any glitching, hacking, or interfering with Fortnite. Getting caught using this method will most likely have the same consequences as hacking.

Players need to be cautious of this glitch and be aware that it's likely to result in a permanent ban from Fortnite.

It is pretty simple to use the Fortnite infinite glide glitch

To use this, players should deploy their glider immediately upon leaving the battlebus. Players must then make sure that they don't go too low and lose the benefits of being in the air. This glitch works with any glider.

Once players deploy their glider, they need to disconnect their ethernet cable for approximately 30 seconds. The game will disconnect due to a lack of connectivity if left unplugged for too long. If players do it too soon, the game may think the ping is high, and the player may be further down than before.

Players can then plug in the game again, and the character will appear precisely where they were previously. As the circle narrows, players must make sure that they are inside the circle before continuing the steps. Once inside the circle, players can unplug the ethernet cable again and repeat the steps.

Just found out another Fortnite size changing glitch showed up last month that I'm guessing got patched out again </3 — Gianontess (@Gianontess) March 29, 2021

The infinite gliding glitch is an easy way to survive until the endgame and get to spots long after players have left. Players must use it in moderation because Epic Games will patch this glitch once it becomes popular.

