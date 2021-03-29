Fortnite v16.10 Early Patch Notes: New exotic weapons, Rockstar skin, bug fixes, and more

Fortnite players are looking forward to the new 16.10 update because this will significantly change the game.

Epic Games has waited three weeks before releasing new patches since Chapter 2 started. Based on this, players can assume that the next Fortnite update will arrive on March 30th.

Image via Epic Games

In this update, Epic Games may fix many bugs posted to the community forum. The Fortnite Community Trello Board contains known bugs and errors. This information leads one to believe that the following issues will be fixed in the upcoming update:

General Top Issues

Cannot Create system-level parties between PS5 and PS4 when playing Fortnite

Battle Royale Top Issues

Splitscreen “Ready Up” issue.

Duplicate XP notifications with Legendary Quests in a party.

An anomaly may not appear on Shark Island.

Visibility is extremely decreased when inside the Storm.

Opening the inventory will cancel Tap to Search/Interact/Revive actions.

Character Quests not counting for progression.

Stackable items are not split when Shift-Dragged.

Creative Mode Top Issues

Slow-motion effect.

A.I. can get stuck in obstacles.

A player portal appears as "Creative Don't Fill."

So far, this is all that is known about potential bug fixes. Epic Games still has a lot on board that needs to be fixed.

Many new additions to Fortnite forthcoming

According to Fortnite Status, this will be the last chance for players to participate in the Zero Crises event. After the release of v16.10, the event might be removed from the game and become inaccessible.

According to the leaks, the following new features can be expected in the game with the new update:

Raptors (Dinosaurs)

Unstable Bow (Rumor Weapon)

Exotic Grabbler Bow (Confirmed Weapon)

Spire Challenges (Confirmed)

Drift board Returns (Rumor)

There is also a rumor about a new “Greasy” skin called the "Rockstar skin." The "Greasy" skin is just a modernized version of the greaser that may come with the update. It may not lead to anything, but it is still an interesting-looking skin.

With the Arena Hype reset, players have a new chance at making it to the new Challenge Cup. This new Cup starts on April 3rd.

Epic Games’ typical approach is to refrain from communicating too early. However, this new update may result in a new trend of communication between Fortnite and its players.

The Cup is the most significant leak so far. It is easter/spring-themed.

SPRING BREAKOUT - QUACKTASTIC FUN ARRIVES IN FORTNITE ON MARCH 30! #Fortnite



Fortnite’s first-ever spring event, Spring Breakout, brings eggcellent new Outfits, a Duos competition, papercraft, and an in-game reward to Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/dAJS23C9sc — Greasy - Fortnite Leaks (@GreasyFNleaks) March 29, 2021

This tournament will introduce new Fortnite skins and items. These are the only details on the new update, and they are nearly confirmed.

