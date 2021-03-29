Fortnite Season 6 Secret NPC Dialogue Unravels Jules and Midas' Mystery

As players know, Fortnite Season 6 has given new opportunities to obtain gear and weapons through NPC’s in the game. These NPC’s are scattered through the game and are usually found through their visible chat bubbles. One NPC, Jules from Chapter 2 – Season 3, has interesting dialog depending on the players skin.

Taking a look further, Jules seems to react differently to Midas, Meowscles, and Brutus.

Jules' Secret Fortnite Dialogue

(Image via Epic Games)

Jules’ in-game Fortnite description tells us that she is the daughter of an international crime boss who doesn’t want to just be in his shadows. Which at first is an obvious nod to Midas himself, the huge crime boss who built the Doomsday Device. If a player uses the Midas skin and goes to where Jules’ NPC is in the northeast bottom side of the map, she has an interesting reaction.

Jules says “Oh good. Father-daughter time,” Wwhichconfirms that they are related. One of the other hits we had on this subject was Jules’ picture at Midas desk, but it was never clear as to why. Though with this, Fortnite has basically confirmed that they are father and daughter. One thing to note, the dialogue only works with the original Midas skin, so if players try the Midas Rex skin, it won’t work.

Other characters such as Meowscles also get a response. When wearing the skin, Jules says, “Aww, I can never stay mad at you,” which only really proves they have a good friendship established. It’s possible they had an in-game fight after the Doomsday event, but otherwise, still on good terms.

Meowscles son, Kit, does not get any special dialog either.

(Image via Twitter)

On the other hand, if players visit Jules as Brutus, she says, “I’m watching you, traitor.” It alludes to their downfall at one point, though unclear exactly when. Nonetheless, it seems she does not like Brutus due to the Fortnite storyline.

It appears only these three skins get secret dialog from Jules, though many other NPC's in Fortnite might have different dialogs for other skins as well.