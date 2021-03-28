How to craft the best weapons in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 saw the introduction of makeshift weapons that can be crafted into some of the game's strongest weapons.

From the Primal Flame bow that can set enemies on fire to the Pump Action shotgun that can eliminate enemies with a single shot, the list of craftable weapons in Fortnite Season 6 is extremely long.

5 best weapons in Fortnite Season 6 and how to craft them

#5 - The Primal Rifle

To craft a Primal Rifle in Fortnite Season 6, players will require one Makeshift rifle and four units of animal bones. Players can collect animal bones in Fortnite Season 6 by killing boars and wolves.

As far as the Makeshift rifle is concerned, players can easily find one of these from the various chests found across the map.

The Primal Rifle is extremely useful in Fortnite Season 6 for its high fire rate with a respectable magazine capacity of 30 bullets. This weapon is capable of dealing up to 225 damage per second to enemies when fired accurately.

Advertisement

#4 - The Mechanical Explosive Bow

To craft a Mechanical Explosive Bow in Fortnite Season 6, players will first need a mechanical bow. A mechanical bow can be crafted using a makeshift bow and four mechanical parts. Players can obtain mechanical parts by destroying vehicles with their pickaxes.

Additionally, players will require six grenades along with the mechanical bow to craft the epic-tier Mechanical Explosive Bow. This bow deals 89 damage and has a 2x critical damage multiplier. Additionally, each arrow fired from this bow causes a cluster grenade explosion at the point of impact.

#3 - The Pump Action Shotgun

Arguably one of the most lethal weapons in Fortnite Season 6, the Pump Action Shotgun is fairly simple to craft in the game. Players will only require one makeshift shotgun and four mechanical parts to craft this coveted shotgun in Fortnite.

Advertisement

The Pump Action Shotgun deals 108 damage with each shot fired. Additionally, the weapon also features a 1.75x critical damage multiplier, meaning that the weapon can be used to eliminate players with a single headshot.

#2 - The Primal Flame Bow

To craft the Primal Flame Bow in Fortnite Season 6, players will first need to craft a primal bow using a makeshift bow and four units of animal bones. Once the primal bow has been crafted, players can either use one gas can or one Firefly jar to craft the Primal Flame Bow.

Players can obtain Fireflies from camp fire regions like the fishing spot close to Lazy Lake. Gas cans can be found in the form of common ground loot.

The Primal Flame Bow deals a meager 68 damage with each shot fired. However, the weapon features a 2x headshot multiplier, allowing players to deal lethal damage with a well-timed shot. Additionally, this weapon is ideal for burning down wooden structures with flaming arrows.

Advertisement

#1 - The Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Arguably the strongest weapon in Fortnite Season 6, players will require two shockwaves on top of a mechanical bow to craft the Mechanical Shockwave Bow. Besides dealing 89 damage with each shot and featuring a 2x headshot multiplier, this weapon can also be used to send characters flying with the help of a shockwave blast at the point of impact.

If used properly, the Mechanical Shockwave bow can have a massive impact on the results of any combat in Fortnite Season 6.