Top 5 rarest emotes in Fortnite

Emotes or in-game dancing animations have been an integral part of Fortnite since its release in 2017.

Over the years, players have witnessed a lot of emotes being introduced into the game. However, a few emotes are extremely hard to come across and are the rarest emotes in Fortnite. This article features five of the rarest emotes in Fortnite.

Rarest emotes in Fortnite

Fresh

The Fresh emote in Fortnite

Last seen in the Item Shop on 21 November 2018, this emote hasn't been available for more than 850 days. The Fresh emote was originally released on 16 December 2017, making it one of the very first epic-rated emotes in Fortnite.

Dance Off

The Dance Off emote in Fortnite

The event-exclusive emote was introduced on 30 April 2019 in Fortnite as a part of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The Dance Off is essentially dubbed as "Star-Lord's perfect distraction," however, this emote hasn't been seen for over 650 days.

Zany

The Zany emote in Fortnite

A rare-rated emote in Fortnite that was released way back on 19 May 2018, Zany was last seen in the Item Shop on 13 February 2019. This specific emote features a rather simple yet interesting dance move when played in Fortnite.

As it has been 750 days since the emote was last available, this definitely ranks as one of the rarest emotes in Fortnite.

Marsh Walk

The Marsh Walk emote in Fortnite

Released on 1 February 2019, the Marsh Walk emote was part of the exclusive Marshmello set in Fortnite. However, this emote was last available for purchase from the item shop on 28 July 2019. With more than 500 days having passed since the emote was last available, this emote is definitely one that not every player will manage to have in their accounts.

Where is Matt?

The Where is Matt? emote in Fortnite

The Where is Matt? emote in Fortnite was released on 8 August 2019. However, it has been more than 550 days since the emote was last available to players. Being a rare-rated emote in Fortnite does mean that there is a fair chance of the emote appearing in the Item Shop's rotations.

However, considering how long it has been since this emote last appeared, it could be a very long time before players can again purchase the Where is Matt? emote from the in-game Item Shop.