Top 5 Fortnite streamers who rage quit the game ft. Ninja, Tfue, and more

Fortnite has always been a hotspot for streamers and content creators. However, considering the overall gameplay of Fortnite, there can be situations that can cause even veterans to rage quit.

Ranging from professional Fortnite players like Tfue and Clix, to full-time streamers like Ninja and TimTheTatman, almost everyone in the community has been forced to rage quit at times. However, contrary to popular belief, stream-sniping is not the only reason behind these high-profile players rage-quitting Fortnite.

There have even been instances when these players have gotten frustrated at either their own failure, or at a bug that caused them to miss their shot. At the end of the day, most rage quits occur when the player feels like they can no longer take the in-game toxicity or adversities.

Top 5 Fortnite streamers to rage quit

#5. CourageJD

Now popular for his Warzone streams, Jack "CourageJD" Dunlop was once the main host for the Fortnite World Cup. However, CourageJD has since then left Fortnite because of questionable mechanics and gameplay.

Although one of the most cheerful and jolly figures in the community, CourageJD can be seen feeling absolutely disgusted, after a horrible Fortnite experience in the video where was playing with TimTheTatman.

Advertisement

#4. Clix

Cody "Clix" Conrod is a professional Fortnite player who plays for NRG Esports. Although Clix is used to performing in high-level tournaments, including the Fortnite World Cup Finals in 2019, the professional was forced to rage quit after being continuously harrassed by stream snipers.

Considering how calm and composed Clix has to remain while performing as a professional Fortnite player, it is fair to say that the stream snipers managed to break his limits, enough to make Clix rage quit.

#3. TimTheTatman

Advertisement

Timothy "TimTheTatman" John Betar is known for angry rants which express his own opinions about a specific topic. However, when the streamer found himself falling from a high altitude and died in Fortnite, he absolutely lost it and ended up rage-quitting the game.

Needless to say, Fortnite has seen its fair share of glitches and bugs, however, a blatant in-game error like this is enough to set off even the calmest of players.

#2. Tfue

Turner "Tfue" Tenney is arguably one of the most controversial professional Fortnite players. Ranging from quitting the game to getting involved in various controversies, Tfue has commanded a fair share of attention from the entire Fortnite community.

Having said that, there have been multiple instances in Fortnite where Tfue has failed to control his emotions and ended up rage-quitting the game.

#1. Ninja

Advertisement

Tyle "Ninja" Blevins is arguably the most successful Fortnite streamer to have ever existed. Ever since the launch of Fortnite, Ninja has gone on to become the game's most popular content creator. However, that hasn't prevented Ninja from lashing out at unfavorable in-game outcomes.

Ninja's frustration with Fortnite reached such an extent that the streamer quit playing the game at all. Fortunately, Ninja has made a return to the game since then, however, there have been new rage moments as well.