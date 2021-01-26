Top 5 Fortnite streamers who switched to other games ft Ninja, Tfue, and more

Fortnite has seen many streamers come and go over the years. Sometimes they make a comeback, and sometimes they leave the game for another.

Top 5 Fortnite streamers who play other games now

#5 - Zayt

Zayt

A massive name in the Fortnite streaming and competitive scene, Zayt recently announced his retirement from Fortnite. Tired of the Fortnite grind and dwindling prize pools, Zayt's stated that he will not step away from the game entirely.

"Before you guys freak out, I'm staying in the Fortnite scene. I'm gonna stop competing in Fortnite. I'm gonna stop playing tournaments. I'm gonna stop playing scrims."

Bugha, the best Fortnite player currently, tweeted the following in response to Zayt's departure:

seeing one of the best fortnite players quit the game is pretty weird, if changes aren't made soon many others will most likely follow down the same path. best of luck to your future @zayt 💙 — Bugha (@bugha) January 12, 2021

Zayt's only quit the Fortnite pro scene. He is still active with team NRG; coaching players, creating content, and enjoying the game on his terms.

#4 - Issa

Known as the world's best controller player, Issa "Issa" Rahim recently announced his departure from Fortnite due to nerve damage in his hand. The tweet announcing his leaving stated, "quit," with a link to a lengthier explanation.

"As many of u know, I signed with an org and was gonna try content creation but it just doesnt work with my hand."

Issa has been taking it easy, and his hand is feeling much better. He has no plans of returning to Fortnite but has contemplated streaming something again.

#3 - Nickmercs

Another famous Fortnite controller player, Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff, left the game back in March 2020. Having one of the largest Fortnite streams globally, Kolcheff left the game for Warzone, a game he claims felt fresh and fun.

#2 - Ninja

There isn't a Fortnite player in the world who has not watched Richard "Ninja" Tyler Blevins play the game at some point. Ninja seems to have an on-again, off-again relationship with the game. This is what he's said in the past:

"I think Fortnite is doing a great job. I really just want that controller aim assist on PC balanced."

He can still be found streaming Fortnite from time to time. Nowadays, he spends a lot of time streaming VALORANT and League of Legends.

#1 - Tfue

Turner "Tfue" Ellis Tenney was one of the best Fortnite players around. Now, he plays Minecraft and Warzone, claiming that he got burnt out after two years of playing Fortnite.