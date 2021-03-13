Fortnite pro Clix gets into heated argument with Corinna Kopf on live stream

Cody "Clix" Conrod and Corinna Kopf aren't strangers to heated arguments online. In a recent stream, the two teamed up for a few Fortnite duo games but ended up bickering after losing a match.

long ass streams starting on new season , this is my year get rdy — Clix (@ClixHimself) March 12, 2021

The online streaming community is tightly knit, and a lot of internet celebrities dabble in online gaming from time to time. Corinna was trying her hand at Fortnite with Clix, but the difference in their skills was very evident.

Corinna Kopf claims Clix runs away like a child in Fortnite

In the above video, Clix and Corinna Kopf are in the middle of a box fight. Although the Fortnite pro is known as the King of Box Fights, his enemies got the better of him, eliminating him with ease.

Corinna Kopf reached the box, but she got taken out as well, leading the vlogger to complain that her weapons never hit the target. Clix explained that it's not the weapon but her aim. He added that she needed to aim for the head so that all the bullets hit the target.

Image via YouTube (Den Top 10)

Corinna Kopf then noted that every time she got to Clix, he ran away like a child, and she couldn't keep up with him. The 25-year-old admitted that he was too fast, leading to the argument intensifying for a bit before dying down.

Advertisement

The reason for the argument is understandable. Clix is a pro in Fortnite, and he's bound to have quick reflexes in-game. However, Corinna is just a casual player.

Image via YouTube (Den Top 10)

Her reflexes wouldn't really be at par with Clix in this regard. There are casual Fortnite players out there who have swift reflexes, but that number is minimal.

If Corinna Kopf does begin grinding in Fortnite, she could probably develop fast reflexes as well. It all comes down to practice.

Image via YouTube (Den Top 10)

Advertisement

The internet noted that Clix was toxic here, and he was taking the game way too seriously despite knowing that his teammate wasn't a pro.

However, as the internet termed it, the argument was mildly funny, which is what the two left it at and moved on.