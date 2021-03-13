Fortnite Season 5 Ultimate XP guide: All XP coins to collect before Season 6 begins

The final series of XP coins are now live in Fortnite for players to claim and boost their Battle Pass progression, before season six begins on March 16th.
XP coins made a return to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 during the seventh week and have been a stable source of XP for players since then. Players have been presented with the option of collecting new XP coins a total of nine times in Chapter 2 Season 5.
Considering the fixed number of coins released every week, players can amass a huge amount of XP by collecting all the coins put onto the map by Epic Games. The best thing about XP coins in Fortnite is that these coins remain until the end of the season unless players collect them.
If some players missed out on collecting a specific XP coin from a previous week, they can always head over to the specific location to claim the pending coin before the season ends.
Here's an image of all XP coins that spawned in Fortnite during Chapter 2 Season 5.
XP coin locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 - Week 15
There are ten new XP Coins available for players to claim on Fortnite's island before the season resets on March 16. The different categories of coins available in Fortnite, along with the XP they reward, are:
- Green: 5,000 XP
- Blue: 6,500 XP
- Purple: 10,300 XP
- Gold: 15,000 XP
Here are all the coin locations for Season 5 - Week 15 in Fortnite:
Green Coins
The four Green Coins in the 15th week of Fortnite's Season 5 are located in:
- One Green XP Coin can be located towards the south-western direction of Steamy Stacks;
- One can be found on the northern direction of the Colossal Coliseum;
- Another Green Coin can be found at the north-eastern edge of the Weeping Woods;
- The fourth Green Coin can be found on the coast of the southern-most island located directly below Catty Corner.
Purple Coins
The Purple XP Coins in week 15 of Fortnite Season 5 can be found in:
- One Purple XP Coin can be found on the coast of the island located towards the north-eastern region of Stealthy Stronghold;
- Another can be found located towards the north-west of Colossal Coliseum.
Blue Coins
Three Blue XP Coins in Fortnite Season 5's week 15 are located in:
- One Blue XP Coin can be found on the river-bed located towards the south-west of Steamy Stacks;
- Another can be found located directly towards the south of Sweaty Sands;
- The third Blue XP Coin.can be located towards the western region of the now-covered cliffs on the south of Catty Corner.
Gold Coin
The Gold XP Coin in Fortnite Season 5, week 15, is located inside the bunker at Hunter's Haven. Players will need to go all the way down and open the door. Opening the door will leads players to the final Gold XP coin in Fortnite Season 5.
For players who have missed out on a few of these XP coins throughout the week, this is the final opportunity for them to obtain all possible XP coins in Fortnite and massively boost their season five Battle Pass progression.
Players can check out the interactive map themselves by clicking here.