Fortnite Season 5 Week 15 challenges: How to complete all the Epic Quests

The Fortnite challenges for this week are incredibly easy and will give players 40,000 XP when each challenge is completed.

Players should be thanking Epic Games for not making things so hard to accomplish in the final week leading to Season 6. It should take players no more than a day to finish everything on the list.

Following this guide will take players a couple of hours to complete the quests. The last four quests require the use of bars, and players should not hesitate to use them because after this season is over, players will restart to zero bars.

Here's the guide for every Fortnite epic quest for Week 15

Distance traveled through sand (500)

For this first one, all players need to do is wait on top of the sand until it swallows them. In the sand, players need to move around as much as possible. Eventually, players will have traveled the necessary distance and receive a notification telling them that they have completed the quest.

Spend 5 seconds within 20 meters of enemies while sand tunneling (5)

It is best to do this challenge second. Players can blend in by waiting in a nearby hill. Sand hills often have random piles of sand, so players can blend in close by. A player gets too close and the other players can either get around them or dodge their blasts while they run out the few seconds. There are only five seconds needed to accomplish it, so it shouldn't be too hard.

Purchase Item from a Character (1)

Fortnite items are fairly cheap, and there are plenty of gold bars. It is sufficient for players to find anyone who is selling items and buy anything. Any item for any price will complete this quest.

Hire a Character (1)

Fortnite Characters only cost 100 gold bars to hire. Find anyone who is offering their services and hire them. This may also benefit players because hiring characters will make winning matches easier.

Upgrade a weapon (1)

The easiest and least time-consuming way to complete this quest is to locate a character that is able to upgrade weapons and just purchase an upgrade with gold bars. Just doing this once will complete this quest.

Get Intel from a Character (1)

Run up to an NPC that has intel and pay them to reveal anything. When players pay for something that will reveal information, like treasure chest locations, this quest will be completed.

Spend Bars (500)

The quest should be attempted last since the majority of quests before will bring players closer to spending 500 bars. Any amount of gold up to 500 is sufficient to complete this quest.

