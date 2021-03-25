Create
Reddit user explains the multiverse in Fortnite Season 6, fans are awestruck

The Fortnite multiverse, according to u/DamianWaynebutDamien on the r/FortniteBR subreddit (Image via Sportskeeda)
Titas "TeeKay" Khan
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 28 min ago
Feature

In a recent video posted on the r/FortniteBR subreddit by u/DamianWaynebutDamien, the user portrayed a picture of the entire Fortnite multiverse that formed as a result of countless collaborations.

Ranging from the DC and Marvel universes to the Star Wars and John Wick movie franchises, the Fortnite multiverse has seen it all.

With Epic Games choosing to collaborate with various popular franchises globally, Fortnite has witnessed a meteoric rise of universes in the game's multiverse.

Although there have been various arguments regarding the ever-increasing number of collaborations in Fortnite, the game has benefitted greatly when it comes to expanding its multiverse.

With a plethora of universes already present in the game and more to come in and after Fortnite Season 6, the entire structure of the Fortnite multiverse looks very exciting.

The Fortnite multiverse in Season 6

According to the video posted by u/DamianWaynebutDamien, even without all the original content and characters designed by Epic Games, more than 20 universes are presented in the Fortnite multiverse. The list of all the universes present in Fortnite includes:

  1. The Arrowverse
  2. The Dark Knight Trilogy universe
  3. DC Rebirth universe
  4. Predator universe
  5. DC Comics canon universe
  6. Star Wars universe
  7. Astroworld universe
  8. Stranger Things universe
  9. Borderlands universe
  10. Walking Dead universe
  11. John Wick universe
  12. The Halo universe
  13. Street Fighter universe
  14. Marvel Comics canon universe
  15. G.I. Joe universe
  16. Tomb Raider universe
  17. God of War universe
  18. Battle Breakers universe
  19. The DC Entertainment universe
  20. The Marvel Cinematic universe
(Image via u/DamianWaynebutDamien)
(Image via u/DamianWaynebutDamien)

Apart from these universes mentioned by the user, there are a few other universes that the community thoughtfully remembered in the comments section.

Universes such as the Terminator and the Tron universe were left out in the video.

Nevertheless, establishing a connection between all these universes to create a gigantic multiverse is a massive achievement for Epic Games.

Needless to say, the community was absolutely jubilant with the entire multiverse laid out. They suggested that even as all the collaborations might not have seemed to be the ideal choice in the past, it allowed the Fortnite multiverse to shape into its present structure.

Here's what the community had to say about u/DamianWaynebutDamien's video in the r/FortniteBR subreddit.

Published 25 Mar 2021, 22:43 IST
comments icon
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Skins & Characters Fortnite Season 6
