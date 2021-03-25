Reddit user explains the multiverse in Fortnite Season 6, fans are awestruck

In a recent video posted on the r/FortniteBR subreddit by u/DamianWaynebutDamien, the user portrayed a picture of the entire Fortnite multiverse that formed as a result of countless collaborations.

Ranging from the DC and Marvel universes to the Star Wars and John Wick movie franchises, the Fortnite multiverse has seen it all.

With Epic Games choosing to collaborate with various popular franchises globally, Fortnite has witnessed a meteoric rise of universes in the game's multiverse.

Although there have been various arguments regarding the ever-increasing number of collaborations in Fortnite, the game has benefitted greatly when it comes to expanding its multiverse.

With a plethora of universes already present in the game and more to come in and after Fortnite Season 6, the entire structure of the Fortnite multiverse looks very exciting.

I find it interesting that all the Marvel skins are seemingly from the same universe, but that all the DC skins are pulled from various sources, even between styles! Here's a guide I made that shows where each of the skins and styles come from within the DC Multiverse!

via … pic.twitter.com/lo9wYjWvLf — RGH (Reddit Gaming Hub) (@FortNite_Hub_) March 24, 2021

The Fortnite multiverse in Season 6

According to the video posted by u/DamianWaynebutDamien, even without all the original content and characters designed by Epic Games, more than 20 universes are presented in the Fortnite multiverse. The list of all the universes present in Fortnite includes:

The Arrowverse The Dark Knight Trilogy universe DC Rebirth universe Predator universe DC Comics canon universe Star Wars universe Astroworld universe Stranger Things universe Borderlands universe Walking Dead universe John Wick universe The Halo universe Street Fighter universe Marvel Comics canon universe G.I. Joe universe Tomb Raider universe God of War universe Battle Breakers universe The DC Entertainment universe The Marvel Cinematic universe

(Image via u/DamianWaynebutDamien)

Apart from these universes mentioned by the user, there are a few other universes that the community thoughtfully remembered in the comments section.

Universes such as the Terminator and the Tron universe were left out in the video.

Nevertheless, establishing a connection between all these universes to create a gigantic multiverse is a massive achievement for Epic Games.

The whole point of the last season was literally collabs though. It was Jonesy recruiting the best hunters from across the multiverse. Personally I think crossovers are one of the coolest parts about Fortnite. Only game where Kratos can team up with Chief and a Xenomorph. — Pog? As in poggers? (@ParabellumSSBU) March 23, 2021

Needless to say, the community was absolutely jubilant with the entire multiverse laid out. They suggested that even as all the collaborations might not have seemed to be the ideal choice in the past, it allowed the Fortnite multiverse to shape into its present structure.

Here's what the community had to say about u/DamianWaynebutDamien's video in the r/FortniteBR subreddit.

