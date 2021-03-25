Fortnite Season 6: Top 5 uncontested POIs for grinding Arena Mode

Fortnite Season 6 has introduced a bunch of new features along with quite a few changes to the map itself.

Considering the number of try-hard players present in every lobby during the early weeks of Fortnite Season 6, most players often find themselves losing out to high-ranked players after dropping at a popular point of interest. Additionally, with the Arena points being reset for everyone, most players are looking to grind in Arena Mode to gain a higher rank themselves.

Fortunately for those fans, this article features the top five locations where non-try-hard players can drop to peacefully collect farm and resources.

5 uncontested POIs in Fortnite Season 6

#5. Craggy Cliffs

A fairly deserted point of interest in Fortnite Season 6, Craggy Cliffs does not attract much attention from players considering its location and loot density. Nevertheless, players trying to get a good start to their game can head over to this point of interest directly from the Battle Bus and scourge the entire region for loot and resources.

#4. Dirty Docks

Another fairly deserted location in Fortnite Season 6, the Dirty Docks is an ideal location for players who wish to collect mechanical parts to craft upgrades. With more than 10-15 mechanical parts present here, it is definitely one of the best locations to land at without having to deal with enemies from the get go.

#3. Slurpy Swamps

The three tiny houses located near the coast behind the Slurpy Swamps remain devoid of players in most games. However, considering that there are multiple chests for players to discover on top of being one of the most deserted points of interest, players are definitely advised to try out this location while grinding in Fortnite Season 6's Arena Mode.

#2. Lazy Lake - Colossal Crops

The POI located between Lazy Lake and Colossal Crops in Fortnite Season 6 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

One of the best landing spots in Fortnite Season 6 is technically not a point of interest. This is a specific place on Fortnite's map located between Lazy Lake and Colossal Crops.

Players will find a house at the mentioned location and can find a plethora of loot as well as a gas station in the vicinity. Additionally, being located in the middle of nowhere helps this spot to be even more isolated from visiting enemies.

#1. Dam near Slurpy Swamp

The POI located near Slurpy Swamps (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Arguably the least known landing spot that offers pretty amazing loot for players in Fortnite Season 6. Right next to the Slurpy Swamp, players can find a dam. There are also a bunch of houses located near this dam. Players will be able to amass a ton of loot from chests in this vicinity without once getting detected by an enemy.