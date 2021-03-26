Fortnite world champion Bugha teams up with SypherPK, NickEH30, Chica, and First Strike champion Hiko to play Valorant

First Strike North American champion Hiko was recently seen playing Valorant with Fortnite stars Bugha, SypherPK, NickEH30, and Chica.

As seen from the highlights of the matches that Hiko recorded, the Fortnite stars had fun while playing Riot Games' latest FPS title.

The five-person stack comprising of Hiko and several Fortnite professionals played two matches. The following is a list of the five players who were playing together:

Spencer "Hiko" Martin;

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf;

Maria "Chica" Lopez;

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan; and

Nicholas "NickEH30" Amyoony.

The first match ended in a stellar comeback on Ascent, with the final score reading 13-9 in favor of Hiko.

The second match at Bind was a lot more enticing as Hiko barely managed to clutch the final round to win 13-12.

Having said that, the fans had a lot of fun watching their favorite Fortnite content creators getting invested in Valorant.

Here's how the action unfolded in Valorant when Hiko teamed up with Bugha, Chica, SypherPK, and NickEH30.

Hiko teams up with Fortnite stars to play Valorant

Game 1

Scores from Game 1 (Image via Hiko)

Hiko was seen playing Sova in the first match on Ascent.

Although the team got off to a shaky start after dropping the first two rounds, the third round proved to be vital for Hiko as the North American First Strike champion changed the outcome of the round with a triple kill of his own.

To ensure his team's momentum, Hiko racked up another triple kill in the fourth round with a final wallbang to pocket the round for his team.

However, his team fell behind as the game progressed. Thanks to a combined team effort from Bugha and SypherPK along with Nickeh30 and Chica, Hiko closed the match with a 13-9 score.

Game 2

Hiko clutches the final round of the second game (Image via Hiko)

The second game seemed to be a lot closer than the first.

Hiko picked Raze a Breach, Killjoy, Jett, and Omen lineup for the match on Bind. Both teams kept trading rounds as neither managed to grow a sustainable lead over the other.

Bugha, Chica, NichEH30, SypherPK, and Hiko all seemed to be having a lot of fun while playing this extremely close match in Valorant.

After 24 rounds into the game, the score was tied at 12-12, with the final roundabout to commence.

This is when Hiko took matters into his own hands and clutched the match using Raze's Showstopper on Bind's B site.

This kind of show from professional Fortnite players in Valorant has left the community in awe. Needless to say, the entire team looked extremely impressive as they won back-to-back games in Valorant.