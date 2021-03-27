Fetch Rewards Fortnite: Does it actually grant free skins? Here is everything you need to know

Players have been wondering if Fetch Rewards Fortnite is a legitimate method of earning V-Bucks, and fortunately, it is.

I think this was supposed to be a fortnite Halloween update or not because there is no Halloween things added and some apps that will give u some gift cards for free are fetch rewards and Shopkick pic.twitter.com/2gY7FrXxVx — fadi (@XxFadixX3) October 14, 2020

Fetch Rewards is a mobile app available exclusively in the United States of America. It allows users to collect points by simply scanning the receipts of any purchases that they make. Fetch Rewards is usable at major stores and outlets such as:

Target

Amazon

Walmart

Best Buy

Chipotle

Home Depot

CVS; and more.

Additionally, players can earn up to 2,000 points the first time they scan a receipt by using a specific Fetch Rewards Code.

The code is: V4UR3

It is extremely important for Fortnite players to note that the conversion system of Fetch Rewards allows users to earn $1 in exchange of every 1,000 points they collect on the app. Using the special Fetch Rewards Fortnite code given above will allow players to earn $2 from their first scanned receipt.

Additionally, users can continue earning more points by simply scanning the bills or receipts from the stores mentioned above. Users can check out the official Fetch Rewards website here.

Is Fetch Rewards Fortnite legitimate?

Despite the mystery surrounding Fetch Rewards Fortnite, this mobile app is actually a legitimate method of exchanging collected points for gift cards. Users can simply exchange their earned gift cards to purchase V-Bucks from Epic Games.

This will further allow players to purchase their desired skins and cosmetics in Fortnite using the V-Bucks they indirectly earned from Fetch Rewards. The entire process is legitimate and safe for users to indulge in.

Fetch Rewards, a grocery cashback app is the 3rd most downloaded iPhone app in the US today.



It looks like the bump is from a promotion offering Fortnite V-bucks upon signup. pic.twitter.com/wVBA0aRIBt — Matt Inouye (@minouye) December 14, 2020

Additionally, Fetch Rewards boasts high-ratings on both the App Store as well as the Google Play Store, with the app having been downloaded millions of times. This further means that the app is already being used by a lot of users who rate it very highly, thus making it one of the most trusted apps in the region.

Having said that, the entire process is not as rewarding as everyone might expect. However, considering that whatever amount users manage to earn from this app is entirely free, it is definitely worth using for all Fortnite fans who wish to purchase a few extra skins but simply lack the funds for it.

Android users can download the Fetch Rewards app from here.

iOS users can download the Fetch Rewards app from here.