Fortnite Lore: Ages of all your favorite Characters ft. Midas, Jules, Kit, & More

Fortnite characters vary in looks to the point where players can almost guess their age. As is always the case, Epic Games has not officially announced anyone’s age in Fortnite. This article relies on the little clues that are given and try to guess what they mean.

Until Epic Games provides definitive answers about these characters' ages, there can be no definitive answer. Still, there's enough in there to use educated guesses and try to speculate how old each character may be.

The age of 5 popular characters in Fortnite

#5 - Midas

Midas has a picture of Jules outside of his office, alluding to a relationship between the two. It has been confirmed as of Fortnite Season 6 that Jules is in fact Midas' daughter.

It may have been alluded to in the dialogue stated in this reddit post. However, there is a screenshot seen below where Epic Games specifically says that Jules is the daughter of an international crime boss.

The original leak from Tabor Hill appears to be wrong, even though it was right about many other things. This helps narrow down Midas' age much more easily but it is less believable.

This means that if Midas had Jules at 18, and Jules looks to be at least 20, his age is approximately 39 years old.

#4 - Jules

Midas looks far too young to be a father. So since aging him the absolute youngest he could be is the way to go, it is safe to assume that Jules is also that young. Even though she appears to be approximately 23, that would make Midas a father in his 40s, which is hard to believe.

Also it is now cannon that Jules is Midas' daughter. Do u think Marigold and Jules are sisters — Darkness (@Master16Robin) March 19, 2021

So at age 20, it makes sense for both characters, because one's age affects the other.

#3 - Kit

It is important to note that cats have an average life expectancy of 12-16 years, and there is no guarantee as to what a cat with human features expected age would be. Meowscles is revealed to be Kit's father in Chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite and because Meowscles is 6 cat years on, Kit has to be younger than that.

a small price to pay for fortnite kit skin plush — kevin (@kevinconsume) March 19, 2021

If the animal's age is based on that of human beings though, he would probably be twelve to fourteen years old in human years. Meaning that Kit has to be at least 2-3 cat years old.

#2 - Skye

Skye looks around 16-18 years old. Epic Games is unlikely to allow a young person to use a weapon and fight in a Battle Royale. Her youth, mixed with the minimum age being 18, leads many to believe that she is 18 years old.

Skye is a child but she’s cute — Skye (@Skye_Fortnite49) March 20, 2021

There are many Reddit posts about her age and many fans agree that she is very young-looking. If she's in her 20s, then it's harder to believe, because she looks like she should be aged down, not up.

#1 - Agent Jonesy

Agent Jonesy is as old as Fortnite itself. His original skin and his current skin aren’t that different, but based on his abilities, fans can assume that some time has passed since he became an agent.

Yayn't — Agent Jonesy (@AgentJonesyFN_) March 24, 2021

He also had access to The Seven, as seen in a Season 6 teaser, so he must have been with his agency for some time to get information like that. FBI agents normally have degrees in Law and other subjects that require at least six years of schooling. With the required 1-2 years of professional experience, agents are normally 25-27 before going to the FBI academy.

If Agent Jonesy went to school for six years after becoming 18 and was waived from needing professional experience, then he'd be 24 when he joined the agency. To reach his level at the agency, where he gets to fight and summon outer space beings that can create Zero Points, it must be said that he's at least 30.

