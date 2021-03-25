Top 5 most overpowered mythic weapons in Fortnite

Many Fortnite weapons have been deemed to be overpowered, but none have been so renowned as Mythic Weapons.

Mythic Weapons offer players a somewhat unfair advantage over others. All it takes is finding a certain Mythic weapon and the game is far easier to win, like with the Mythic Primal Shotgun.

Unless the player gets overconfident and throws the match, no opponent can stand up to the player with these weapons below. They are the weapons that took over entire seasons of Fortnite, giving players an unfair advantage in their hunt to win Victory Royales.

Related: Who has the most Arena Points in Fortnite Season 6?

Top 5 most overpowered mythic weapons of all time in Fortnite

#5 - Midas' Drum Gun

Image via Fortnite

Advertisement

Midas' Drum Gun was a fully automatic, fast firing, close-range weapon. It was well known that a player with skills had a much better chance of winning a Victory Royale with this weapon in their arsenal.

Nah nah not the worst ever added was the sword or the midas drum gun when controller was op — Stickymodd (@Stickymodd) March 23, 2021

In close-quarter environments, it deals high amounts of damage, but at extended ranges, it is considerably weaker, owing to poor accuracy. Midas' Drum Gun plays more like a Submachine Gun than an AR, but that didn’t mean it wasn’t overpowered.

Related: Top 5 cutest back blings in Fortnite Season 6

#4 - Skye’s Assault Rifle / Mythic Scar

Image via Fortnite

A player can equip the Scar and the Grappler upon defeating the mythic boss, Skye, in Fortnite. The mythic Scar was a favorite among players. This upgrade allowed the SCAR to deal severe damage at a faster rate of fire. Just on stats alone, this version of the SCAR beats Midas’ Drum Gun

Advertisement

Related: Fortnite: Top 30 Tryhard names and how to get them

#3 - Mjölnir Strike

Image via Fortnite

After killing Stark Supply Drones, Thor's Mjolnir Strike could be obtained randomly. Being in its radius is an almost instant kill, since it is very difficult to see coming. In addition, the weapon only has a 25-second cooldown before it could be used again.

When the hammer is used, the player will see a round indicator for placement. The player can choose the hammer drop zone while floating slowly towards the ground. As soon as players let go of the attack button, Thor’s Hammer falls from the sky and destroys all structures in its path on the way to the ground, dealing 60 damage per second to players caught nearby.

Related: Fortnite Season 6: Can the Spire Jump Boots provide a win?

Advertisement

#2 - Mythic Goldfish

Image via Epic Games

The Mythic Goldfish is a throwable weapon. Players could throw it at an enemy player and then pick it up right after. A player is instantly killed at any health or shield when hit with this weapon, because it does 200 damage per hit. It also deals high structural damage.

Is there a mythic goldfish achievement this season? — Spice (@Spice_The_Cube) March 19, 2021

This would normally make it number one, but it’s so hard to find in regular games. In the case of the mythic goldfish, the chance of obtaining it is one in a million. The chances do not change regardless of whether the player is fishing in a fishing hole or calm water.

Related: Fans suggest an alternate supply for crafting materials in Fortnite Season 6

#1 - Infinity Blade

Image via Fortnite

Advertisement

The Infinity Blade was the most overpowered weapon to be brought to Fortnite. It was essentially a guaranteed Victory Royale. Polar Peak was the only location where it could be found, and only one Infinity Blade was available per match. The player who pulls the Infinity Blade from its pedestal would be instantly regenerated with full Shields and Health.

One swing delivers 75 damage to enemies, on top of destroying the opponent's structures and the environment's walls, floors, and trees. Furthermore, players were able to leap long distances in the game, destroying most things in their way. Upon landing too, it hit nearby players for 25 damage.

Remove the infinity blade, its unfair and underpowered at the same time — Fluidist (@JamesonHarris60) December 13, 2018

In addition to the sword, the wielder was given the following additional abilities.

A maximum pool of 200 Health and 200 Shields

Effective Health will regenerate over time to its max (1 HP per second)

When an enemy is eliminated, health is gained instantaneously (50 HP)

Improved movement rate (130%).

Related: List of all Llama Rama Challenges for this week in Fortnite Season 6