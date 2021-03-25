Fans suggest an alternate supply for crafting materials in Fortnite Season 6

Epic Games introduced crafting as the newest feature in Fortnite Season 6. The best part about crafting is that loopers won't be limited to any weapon because of the loot they come across. Loopers can now build their own weapons, provided they get their hands on the resources.

Resources are the only limitations that loopers are facing in Fortnite Season 6. While Makeshift Weapons are readily available, Animal Parts and Mechanical Parts aren't that common. This resource crunch has led fans to suggest new supply methods for crafting materials in Fortnite Season 6.

What are the alternative sources of crafting materials as fans have been suggesting in Fortnite Season 6?

Fans have been talking about the low drop rate of Mechanical Parts in Fortnite Season 6. Mechanical Parts are required to craft Mechanical Weapons in Fortnite Season 6, and they can be obtained from cars and fork lifts among a few other objects on the island.

However, the drop rates for these Mechanical Parts are comparatively lower, as pointed out by some users on Reddit. To compensate for this, players have suggested that Mechanical Parts be included in supply drops or from the numerous Llamas that happen to be scattered across the island.

Players have also gone on to suggest that these items could be recovered from tool boxes as well. In a nutshell, an overall buff in drop rates for these Mechanical Parts would be appreciated by the community.

What could be the apparent reason for a lower drop rate of these Mechanical Parts in Fortnite Season 6?

Now, given that Fortnite Season 6 bears the "Primal" theme, it's understandable why the drop rates for the Mechanical Parts are low. Epic Games might want players to focus on Primal Weapons more than Mechanical Weapons, hence, the availability of Animal Parts are comparatively higher than the availability of Mechanical Parts.

Primal Weapons do have a slight disadvantage over Mechanical Weapons. The former has no first shot accuracy, but tends to have a higher fire rate than the latter.

Trading first shot accuracy for a higher rate of fire is something that varies from player to player. However, in Fortnite Season 6, having a loadout which is a mix of Primal and Mechanical weapons, makes the most sense at any given point of time.