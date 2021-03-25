Who has the most Arena Points in Fortnite Season 6?

Fortnite Season 6 is filled with Arena players who love earning Hype and battling each other.

Not cap are u crazy that’s advyth look up Fortnite hype leaderboard and u will see he’s 2nd at 308.615k arena points bruh — CronFN (@FnCron) March 22, 2021

"Hype" is the currency of points earned by doing well in the arena. After running through Arena playlists and earning Hype, players advance until they reach the Champion League. Once in the Champion League, players can compete for the number one spot.

As early as it is in Fortnite Season 6, there's still a lot of fighting in the Arena board

The current top 3 are:

XTRA Reet6 with 10,240 points Marzz_OW with 9,674 points YToneiox with 8,920 points

XTRA Reet6 may be at the top now, but he is being followed closely by Marzz_OW. For those who don’t know, Marzz_OW was the number one ranked player last season, with over 325,000 Hype. It’s clear he hopes to win as number 1 in Fortnite Season 6 as well.

A Reddit user estimated that Marzz_OW played 898 games in an average time of 15 minutes when he hit 100k. This adds up to 12.5 hours of in-game time every day, excluding tournaments. With this level of dedication, it will be hard for XTRA Reet6 to keep his lead unless he shows the same work ethic.

This is an early stage of the process, so these positions may change weeks or months from now. Fortnite Season 6 is also filled with new strategies and methods players could use to gain points. Still, people like Marzz_OW are professionals, who will do whatever it takes to keep their positions in Fortnite's Arena mode.

Hype Points are a double-edged sword however. In the beginning of each season, it’s great for players to see how well they do. Then, once the highest numbers reach the hundreds of thousands, most others are likely to get demotivated to grind in out, as the climb to the team would seem impossible.

not playing arena today, marzz_ow alr at 50k — Frost (@PsrFrost) March 23, 2021

As a result, regular players who can only play Fortnite Season 6 for a few hours a day, will not be able to get to the number one spot.

