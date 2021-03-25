List of all Llama Rama Challenges for this week in Fortnite Season 6

Given Rocket League Season 2's massive success, Epic Games has decided to conduct a crossover between Rocket League and Fortnite Season 6.
In this event, players will have to complete Rocket League challenges to earn rewards in both games.
The challenges are simple, and the event lasts for two weeks, from March 25 to April 9.
Players will also see DJ Kaskade perform in Party Royale mode in Fortnite on March 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Then again, on March 27 at 9:00 a.m. ET and 2:00 p.m. ET.
List of all challenges in Rocket League and their corresponding rewards in Fortnite Season 6 for the Llama Rama event
There are six challenges in total. Only the sixth challenge has a Rocket League Exclusive reward, while the other challenges provide rewards in both games. The concert is just the cherry on the cake.
Challenge #1: Beyonder
For this challenge, players are required to play three matches in Rocket League.
Fortnite Reward: Battle Ball Spray
Rocket League Reward: Topper - DJ Yonder
Challenge 32: More Llama Bell
Accumulating 500 points in Rocket League will net this challenge for players.
Fortnite Reward: Llama-Rama Loading Screen
Rocket League Reward: Player Anthem - Llama Bell
Challenge 33: Over Yonder
Players need to Score, Assist or Save 5 goals in online matches to complete this challenge.
Fortnite Reward: Everybody Dance! Lobby Track
Rocket League Reward: Octane Decal - DJ Yonder
Challenge #4: Umbrella Royale
Players need to get 5 clears and 5 centers to finish this challenge in Rocket League.
Fortnite Reward: Zooming Wrap
Rocket League Reward: Wheels - Umbrella Royale
Challenge #5: Extra Ordinary
Players need to play any online match from the Extras mode playlist to complete this challenge.
Fortnite Reward: Turbo Ball! Back Bling
Rocket League Reward: Player Title - Extra Ordinary
Challenge #6: Winning is Everything (ROCKET LEAGUE REWARD ONLY)
Description: Win 10 online matches. (Repeatable)
Rocket League Reward: 20,000 XP
Other than this, there's a Rocket League themed emote called the Lil’ Octane traversal Emote which will be available in the Fortnite Season 6 item shop. The emote can be seen in the above video.