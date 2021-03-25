List of all Llama Rama Challenges for this week in Fortnite Season 6

Given Rocket League Season 2's massive success, Epic Games has decided to conduct a crossover between Rocket League and Fortnite Season 6.

In this event, players will have to complete Rocket League challenges to earn rewards in both games.

Watch the Kaskade concert in Fortnite Party Royale on March 26 and 27. This three-show music extravaganza is part of the next Llama-Rama event! pic.twitter.com/VB0MKo0w6i — Fortnite News (@fn_news_world) March 22, 2021

The challenges are simple, and the event lasts for two weeks, from March 25 to April 9.

Players will also see DJ Kaskade perform in Party Royale mode in Fortnite on March 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Then again, on March 27 at 9:00 a.m. ET and 2:00 p.m. ET.

Llama-Rama is back 🎉



With the finale of Season 2 of @rocketleague, we're celebrating with more rewards to earn in Fortnite and Rocket League.



It wouldn't be a party without some tunes, so we invited @Kaskade to take the main stage in Party Royale!



🔗: https://t.co/80JnLGjm5Q — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 22, 2021

List of all challenges in Rocket League and their corresponding rewards in Fortnite Season 6 for the Llama Rama event

There are six challenges in total. Only the sixth challenge has a Rocket League Exclusive reward, while the other challenges provide rewards in both games. The concert is just the cherry on the cake.

Challenge #1: Beyonder

For this challenge, players are required to play three matches in Rocket League.

Fortnite Reward: Battle Ball Spray

Rocket League Reward: Topper - DJ Yonder

Challenge 32: More Llama Bell

Accumulating 500 points in Rocket League will net this challenge for players.

Fortnite Reward: Llama-Rama Loading Screen

Rocket League Reward: Player Anthem - Llama Bell

Challenge 33: Over Yonder

Players need to Score, Assist or Save 5 goals in online matches to complete this challenge.

Fortnite Reward: Everybody Dance! Lobby Track

Rocket League Reward: Octane Decal - DJ Yonder

Challenge #4: Umbrella Royale

Players need to get 5 clears and 5 centers to finish this challenge in Rocket League.

Fortnite Reward: Zooming Wrap

Rocket League Reward: Wheels - Umbrella Royale

Challenge #5: Extra Ordinary

Players need to play any online match from the Extras mode playlist to complete this challenge.

Fortnite Reward: Turbo Ball! Back Bling

Rocket League Reward: Player Title - Extra Ordinary

Challenge #6: Winning is Everything (ROCKET LEAGUE REWARD ONLY)

Description: Win 10 online matches. (Repeatable)

Rocket League Reward: 20,000 XP

Other than this, there's a Rocket League themed emote called the Lil’ Octane traversal Emote which will be available in the Fortnite Season 6 item shop. The emote can be seen in the above video.