With the recent Fortnite announcement of the return of the Llama Rama event, comes the news that Kaskade will be performing an in-game concert.

The Grammy-nominated DJ will be featured for only one weekend, urging loopers to try and understand how to access this live event.

How to watch the Kaskade Concert in Party Royale in Fortnite Season 6

The Llama Rama event is officially returning to Fortnite, which means exclusive rewards and items for loopers and Rocket League players. Fortnite players who participate in the event will receive new loading screens, back bling, and more.

However, these rewards will only be available beginning March 25th, and will not be active past April 9th. Nonetheless, Fortnite players everywhere are expressing excitement regarding the event.

Perhaps the most thrilling aspect of this announcement is the in-game concert featuring Kaskade, which will be featured for a limited time during the Llama Rama event. Loopers will possibly have the chance to catch the live performances of songs such as "I Remember," "On Your Mind," and more, from the popular DJ.

The most important information for loopers planning to attend the concert, are the time and date at which it will be occurring, as well as the location.

The special Llama Rama Party Royale concert will be live at three separate times through this weekend only:

Friday, March 26th at 8 PM ET

Saturday, March 27th at 9 AM ET

Saturday, March 27th at 2 PM ET

Beyond these specific times and dates, players should also know to gather at the Main Stage within the Party Royale mode in advance.

Loopers should note that Party Royale is a completely different mode of Fortnite gameplay, unrelated to the typical Battle Royale mode.

This means players may also be unfamiliar with the map in this mode. Thankfully, Epic Games has provided players with the exact location for those hoping to attend the exclusive Kaskade concert.

{Image via Epic Games}

Should players be looking for other ways to watch the concert, the Kaskade performance can be watched using the picture-in-picture feature, while participating in the battle royale.

If streamers were to decide to join in on the fun as well, Epic Games has specifically mentioned that some content creators will be able to share the music with their audience members.

Fortnite Season 6 has taken the community by storm, with several new in-game features and highly anticipated collaborations that are yet to come. With the exclusive Kaskade concert coming this weekend and this weekend only, loopers are thrilled with the start of this season and hope that the remaining weeks are going to be just as exciting.