Fans think DaBaby Fortnite concert could happen soon: Here is everything known so far

It'sno secret that Fortnite Season 6 got off to a wonderful start. Things are now looking even better because people are talking about Jonathan Lyndale "DaBaby" Kirk getting involved with the game. There are rumors of a DaBaby Fortnite concert happening soon.

It wouldn't be a surprise considering that the game has seen emotes based on DaBaby's music previously. Fans literally can't keep calm after the idea of a DaBaby Fortnite concert was floated online.

Will a DaBaby Fortnite concert happen anytime soon?

Who's going to the fortnite dababy concert with me??? pic.twitter.com/iHnkw8OInL — Gary (@GaryTheCreator) March 23, 2021

It's tough to comment on the possibility of a DaBaby Fortnite concert happening at this point. There has been no official statement from Epic Games or from the artist himself.

Fans are so excited about the DaBaby Fortnite concert that they've made a skin for the American rapper.

Players have also continued to ask for a DaBaby skin in Fortnite. The way these tweets are spreading shows how popular the 29-year-old is.

Fans have also argued that DaBaby has emotes in Fortnite and not a skin, which isn't fair. Either way, the idea of his Fortnite concert is enticing as there hasn't been a good one in Fortnite in a while.

However, unless there's confirmation from Epic, there's no surety of this happening.

put dababy in fortnite — Sharky (@SharkyMarc_) March 24, 2021

DaBaby won't be the first musician to make an appearance in Fortnite. Jacques Bermon "Travis Scott" Webster II and Christopher "Marshmellow" Comstock have visited the island before him, leaving the game's fans going crazy on social media.

Even today, some people in the community tweeted that they want the Travis Scott skin to return in Fortnite. They are so excited about the idea of DaBaby being present in-game that they've designed an entire DaBaby-themed bundle.

The presence of emotes based on the Cleveland native's songs, though, doesn't hint at a Fortnite concert from him anytime soon. Then again, knowing Epic, they could just pull off a surprise and announce the show.

The publisher can't really be trusted when it comes to such matters. Given how the community is reacting right now, a DaBaby Fortnite concert would be greatly appreciated by fans.