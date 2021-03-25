Chug Jug With You: The Fortnite parody song that's taken over the community

There's no denying Chug Jug With You's beat is incredibly catchy, and many players can now recognize the song based on the beat alone.

The song is set to the tune of "American Boy" by Estelle ft. Kanye West. Leviathan made the original Chug Jug With You during the OG days of Fortnite when the game was more popular with kids than with adults.

I hate how the “Chug Jug with You” song has legitimately gotten stuck in my head — Marceline Mortis 🍯🐝 (@RigorMarcy) March 25, 2021

Hearing chug jug with you repeatedly has made me forget the lyrics of the actual song — phosphoride (@HaveMe_Pineda) March 23, 2021

Leviathan has the perfect voice for this type of song. Due to sounding like a more youthful player of Fortnite, the song gained initial credibility with the community. This is similar to Tiko and his Fishy On Me song.

Although the song Chug Jug With You is several years old, it has recently returned to the Fortnite community after trending on TikTok.

One of Fortnite’s biggest pop culture elements, such as the Tomato Town Massacre and Chug Jugs, is represented in this song.

tomato town massacre deniers disgust me pic.twitter.com/jge7lldsA9 — Leviathan (@LeviathanJPTV) March 23, 2021

There is no massacre in Tomato Town pic.twitter.com/ydPp4Iu9pG — Qanonu Reeves (@YourLocalEmoDad) March 21, 2021

Community members cannot get the song Chug Jug With You out of their heads, and it is clear to see why. This song is catchy and sometimes sounds better than "American Boy."

Several YouTube videos feature Chug Jug With You, including NickMercs, who listened to a clip on his stream. Like Tiko’s Fishy On Me, Leviathan may have made a big hit.

TikTok helped spread Chug Jug With You

The song first took over TikTok, with videos not even about Fortnite using the song. TikTok's For You Page (FYP) is where some of the best music takes off, like Conan Gray's "Heather." FYP had a big influence on the song, leaving TikTok and moving back to the Fortnite community.

Irrespective of where it goes, it seems to have become a piece of TikTok history. The song itself may not stay on as long as other songs, but people who watched it on TikTok will remember the tune as soon as it plays.

