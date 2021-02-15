American boy Fortnite parody is taking TikTok by storm

Fortnite is making waves on TikTok right now with an "American Boy" parody posted initially in 2018. "Let's play Fortnite!!!!!" is sweeping the popular video-sharing network, and compilation clips are flooding YouTube.

"American Boy" Fortnite Parody

Back on September 18, 2018, a YouTube channel run by CM Skits uploaded a parody video titled "Let's Play Fortnite!!!!!"

CM Skits took the popular Kayne West song and used it to poke fun at Fortnite.

Today, the video has a little over 80,0000 views. The video, in itself, was not enough for the meme to catch fire. The meme's real meat was uploaded a few months later, on November 10, 2018, by Leviathan.

This new video parodies the original parody, turning it into a full song sung by a young child. Entitled "Chug Jug With You," this newer video garnered over 2 million views.

Fast forward to 2021, on January 24th, TikTok user @roughanfeatherstone posted an audio clip from "Chug Jug With You." In just two weeks, over 40,000 users have uploaded videos with the audio clip.

Since then, more and more videos have surfaced, including tons of compilation videos hitting YouTube. This goes to show that it does not matter how old something is.

All that's required is for one person to spread it like wildfire. "Chug Jug With You" is super catchy, albeit a little cringe-inducing. That, of course, is part of the charm.

It is an earworm that will not leave a player's head. \

Right now, the kid who sang this song is probably smiling to himself. Fortnite players all over the world are sitting in front of their cameras, dancing or splicing together bits of video to his song.