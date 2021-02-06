How to get the new TikTok emote "Wanna See Me" in Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games have introduced numerous popular culture influenced cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. The latest of the lot is inspired by a popular TikTok dance called "Wanna see me."

Outfits and emotes are cosmetics that make a player stand out in a Fortnite battle royale lobby. Having stylish emotes helps players display competitive showmanship right after eliminating an opponent.

Epic recently added the "Wanna See Me" emote in the Fortnite Item Shop, and players can purchase it for 500 V-bucks. Naturally, gamers and TikTok users will buy this emote to match the funky dance style.

Epic adds the "Wanna See Me" emote in Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite recently introduced the Gangnam Style dance in Fortnite, which instantly became a sensation. It was followed by the Slick emote that appealed to jazz enthusiasts. The "Wanna See Me" emote is a great addition to the list of fashionable dance moves already in-game.

The "Wanna See Me" emote is available in the Item Shop for 500 V-bucks. Players can purchase the emote or buy it as a gift for a friend in-game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is now in its 10th week, and players have to hurry up if they want to purchase these cosmetics. The Valentine's day update is just around the corner. Reports suggest that more emotes are coming along for players to win.

The "Wanna See Me" dance was popularized by the Tiktok community, and it went viral back in August 2020. Based on the rap song "Whole Lotta Choppas" by Sada Baby, this dance move comes with the original music track.

Numerous popular content creators and internet personalities have also come up with their own versions of the dance move. It was only a matter of time before Epic seized the opportunity to include this iconic dance move.

The announcement on Twitter mentioned that the dance moves were inspired by OhBvck and Sada Baby. This emote is a worthy inclusion in the long list of community-inspired dance emotes added in Fortnite.

Epic Games has crossed milestones to incorporate popular songs and funky dance moves like Gangnam Style, Tootsie Slide, Renegade, etc.

While casual players purchase these emotes for entertainment, professional players brandish these in competitive tournaments and cash cups to intimidate opponents.

Epic is perfectly bridging the gap between the real world and virtual reality with these inclusions. Hopefully, they will continue to do the same as players enter the final few weeks of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.