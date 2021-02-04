Fortnite's Icon Series of skins, items, and emotes come from real-life influences that make the Fortnite world what it is today. This series contains in-game items based on streamers, musicians, dancers, YouTubers, and more. With the addition of 15 new emotes into the icon series, let's take a look at the five best.

Last Forever, Rollie, The Flow, Go Mufasa, Never Gonna, Don't Start Now, The Renegade, Out West, Jabba Switchway, Say So, Savage, Smeeze, and Blinding Lights have been updated to the "Icon" Rarity! pic.twitter.com/RjIWLPr53Q — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 2, 2021

Fortnite's 5 best Icon Series Emotes

With so many iconic Emotes, it is hard to choose the very best. Well, not really. The following Icon Series Emotes are the best of the best.

#5 - Head Banger

Last Seen: Release

Released: 4/21/2021

Advertisement

Head Banger is a Travis Scott emote, and it should not be confused with Headbanger, which is more metal. Actually, let's pretend this one is metal as well because that makes it so much cooler.

#4 - Don't Start Now

Last Seen: Release

Released: 1/2/2021

A new addition to Fornite, Don't Start Now comes from the song of the same name by Dua Lipa. Did the heartbreak change me? Maybe. But look at where this Emote is today. One of the Top 5 best Icon Series Emotes in Fortnite. You should start caring about this now. Don't walk away. Forget how.

#3 - Gangnam Style

Last Seen: Release

Advertisement

Released: 1/29/2021

Gangnam Style has become so Iconic since the release of PSY's video back in 2012. Skyrocketing the pop star into the spotlight, the "horse dance" amazes and delights fans to this day. There is no better Emote in Fortnite's Iconic Series. Eh Sexy Lady! Oppan Gangnam style!

#2 - Never Gonna

Last Seen: 1/24/2021

Released: 2/15/2020

Gangam Sytle would be the best Emote in Fortnite's Iconic Series if it were not for Never Gonna. Everyone reading this just got Rickroll'd. This Emote is never gonna give you up. Never gonna let you down. Never gonna run around and desert you. Seriously, it is the best. Ever.

#1 - Renegade

Last Seen: 1/2/2021

Released: 7/18/2020

While Never Gonna is actually the best Fortnite Iconic Series Emote, Renegade has to take the number 1 spot, due to it being such a hugely popular TikTok dance, as well as being so connected for Fortnite culture and history as a whole. Ask most people what they know about Fortnite, and they will most likely mention either The Floss or Renegade.

---