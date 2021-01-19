Top 5 Fortnite emotes that are missing in action

It is often hard to determine Fortnite emote rarity since Epic does not release numbers like purchases, how many users have the item in their inventory, or how many users have an emote assigned to their character.

The emotes listed below are pulled from emotes that are currently still available. Like those from the Season 2 Battle Pass, certain emotes are not included here since they can no longer be acquired. The ones listed here can still be purchased. They just have not been seen in the Fortnite item shop for some time.

Top 5 rare Fortnite emotes in 2021

#5 - On the Hook

Released: 7/23/2018

Last Seen: 2/28/2019 for 500 V-Bucks.

Cast the line, reel it in, and show off the catch. On the Hook was available long before fishing was a thing in Fortnite. It has been almost a year since this fishy emote has last been seen in the Fortnite item shop, making it a tough catch.

#4 - Zany

Released: 5/19/2018

Last seen: 2/14/2019 for 500 V-Bucks

Based on El Chombo's song, "dame tu cosita," from 1998, Zany is awkward and a bit unsettling to watch. Often used to flaunt after downing an opponent, it is not comforting Zany has not been seen in the Fortnite item shop in almost a full year.

#3 - Tidy

Released: 4/30/2018

Last Seen: 12/12/2018 for 500 V-Bucks.

Those who own Tidy can "Drop It Like It's Hot," just like Snoop Dogg in his 2004 music video. Unfortunately, this emote has been too hot for the item shop to handle. It has been over two years since Fortnite players have been able to brush off haters.

#2 - Fresh

Released: 12/16/2017

Last Seen: 11/21/2018 for 800 V-Bucks.

An iconic dance made famous by Carlton on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1996, Alfonso Ribeiro has admitted to using Courtney Cox's dancing in Bruce Springsteen's Dancing Dark music video as inspiration. Even after a legal battle, Fresh continues to bring joy to Fortnite players, even though it has not been available in over two years.

#1 - Rambunctious

Released: 6/09/2018

Last Seen: 11/12/2018 for 500 V-Bucks.

Rambunctious is another Fresh Prince of Bel-Air dance courtesy of Will Smith. Though not quite as iconic as Fresh, it certainly is a bit rarer. Rambunctious was last seen nine days before Fresh was last available in the Fortnite item shop.

Also, check out the Top 5 rarest Fortnite skins in 2021. Combine these with the Fortnite emotes listed above, and players are sure to stand out in a crowd.

