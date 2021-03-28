Fortnite Redditor's "April Fool's" concept wins over the community

The latest concept to win hearts over the Fortnite community on Reddit came from a user called u/KhangC2, and it is based on April Fool's day.

The Fortnite Reddit community is one of the best places to check out ideas for Fortnite Season 6 and engage in meaningful conversations. Off late, Fortnite Reddit users have been sharing great ideas for crafting in-game, with the example mentioned earlier being one of many.

Recently, a Reddit user also suggested an alternative way to craft with meat for more health, while another shared unique ideas for crafting traps in Fortnite Season 6.

Here's your reminder that there aren't any Traps in game as of now

This could indicate that we might be getting older ones or even a new one in the near future! Or we could be getting none for Season 6 as well #FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/iImoLsDWtr — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) March 22, 2021

Another well-known Fortnite Reddit community member shared a detailed comparison between Fortnite and Breath of The Wild, showcasing similarities both of the games share.

Fortnite Season 6 is Breath of the Wild pic.twitter.com/SkCK34O43w — D3NNI ✦ (@DenniConcepts) March 19, 2021

April Fool's concept for Fortnite wins over the community

Reddit user u/KhangC2 shared an idea for April Fool's day, where every living thing on the island will get googly eyes, NPCs, animals, and fish included.

[Suggestion Saturday] Maybe for April Fools they could give every living thing on the island googly eyes? Inspired by Overwatch. #FortNite #MagMafia https://t.co/KrUrrMcB5r Original Post by KhangC2 pic.twitter.com/Bqj1cZNwQ9 — MAG380 (@OGMAG380) March 28, 2021

The idea was inspired by Overwatch and was implemented last year in-game to celebrate April Fool's day. Suffice to say; the Overwatch community loved it.

Yall.. OVERWATCH PUT GOOGLY EYES ON EVERYONE (April Fool‘s?) BUT I AM TICKLED THE MOST BY ANA. #overwatch pic.twitter.com/VhOJNjTJvv — OvaltineTwerkins 💚OWL2021💚 (@Sweetcs09) March 31, 2020

The #Overwatch googly eyes are hysterical in general...but my current Pharah skin fucking slayed me. pic.twitter.com/M8AoVyx0Cd — Megan (@terioncalling) April 1, 2020

Despite the idea being loved by the community, u/KhangC2 stated that it's too late for it or any other idea to be implemented into the game for April 1st. Here's how he put it:

"I know that 16.10 has already been pushed onto the staging servers, which means that even if they wanted to add this they could not add it onto the 16.10 update unless they added another update or hotfix it, but it was fun to make."

Another user suggested something a bit more devious but absolutely worthy of an April Fool's prank. u/RealPokeFan11 wrote:

"What I'd do for April Fools is bait people in the shop with Renegade Raider, then rick roll them when they click on it. Either that or introduce a new troll emote that serves the same purpose. To make it even better: leave a Renegade Raider featured pose in the API, reset the shop at 4 AM EST, and encrypt the emote."

What makes u/RealPokeFan11's idea brilliant is the fact that Renegade Raider skin was released back in Season 1 of Fortnite. Players had to buy the item with V-Bucks after reaching the level required to unlock it.

Combining this factor with the fact that not many people were buying skins caused Renegade Raider to become one of the rarest skins in the entire game.

Deathstroke & Renegade raider in the new Batman x Fortnite comics 👁️👄👁️ pic.twitter.com/k1bfDnHvXK — Candywing (@qCandywing) March 21, 2021

While the Fortnite community may not get anything special for April Fool's day, Epic Games is all set to release the latest update for this season, and it is speculated to have some big surprises in store for players.

What to expect from #Fortnite v16.10



• New Exotics ✅

￼



• Possibly Raptors 🦖

￼



• Creative Island Updates 🏝

￼



• Primal Weapon Nerfs ⬇️

￼



• Possible Makeshift Buffs 💪🏻 — Gilleth (@MrGilleth) March 28, 2021