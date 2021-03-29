Fortnite Season 6 leaks hint at Neymar Jr skin variants, v16.10, and more

Fortnite Season 6 is off to a fantastic start. With the new "primal" theme, the game has a fresh feel to it. The current season is scheduled to receive updates as well, with the Fortnite 16.10 update almost around the corner.

The upcoming update will receive a plethora of bug fixes, as indicated by their Trello board, along with some exciting game-related content.

Fortnite Season 6 leaks offer insight into the direction the current season might be taking

When it comes to the current season, the Neymar Jr skin sees a lot of hype surrounding it. Although there is a part of the community that questions the footballer's relevance to the game as a whole, a larger portion is excited.

Recent Fortnite Season 6 leaks suggest that the Neymar Jr skin will have two variants, along with a glider, pickaxe, and emote, apart from a few other things.

The #Fortnite Neymar Jr set contains:

- Outfit

- 2x Extra Styles

- Harvesting Tool

- Glider

- Emote

- 2x Banner

- Spray

- Emoticon

- Loading Screen



It will become unlockable in 31 days on April 27th! — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) March 27, 2021

The skin unlocks on April 27th, and everyone with the Battle Pass will have access to the skin and its corresponding missions.

Heads-up! The Zero Crisis Finale will remain available as a playlist until downtime begins for next week's v16.10 game update. pic.twitter.com/kL4XYINTk9 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 25, 2021

Advertisement

As confirmed by Epic Games, the Fortnite 16.10 update should arrive sometime this week.

Given the kind of trend that the publisher followed last season, with every update dropping on a Tuesday, there's a chance they might follow the same for this week, with the update dropping on March 30th.

The raptor eggs are now starting to crack and you can hear a heartbeat!



(Thanks to @FNinformation for the video!) pic.twitter.com/TYOQgjMihr — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 23, 2021

Furthermore, the upcoming update might bring raptors to Fortnite Season 6. Epic has been teasing dinosaurs in the game for a while now.

With the raptor eggs finally cracking on the island, there's a high chance that the developer may include them in the Fortnite 16.10 update.

Epic has teased more "unstable Exotics" that are coming in the next few weeks & they also hinted that something will happen with the Raptor Eggs in the near future! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 22, 2021

Advertisement

In a recent Epic announcement, the developers teased a few "Unstable Exotics" scheduled to join Fortnite Season 6. Currently, the ongoing season has only four exotics sold by NPCs on the island.

There's a chance that the new exotics might start dropping with the Fortnite 16.10 update itself.

Upcoming Weapons:



- Marksman Six Shooter: Will be sold by Deadfire

- Grappler Bow: Will be sold by Lara Croft

- Unstable Bow: Will be sold by Rebirth Raven



via @HYPEX | #Fortnite — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) March 17, 2021

Those who've played the "Mystery at the Croft Manor" event have received a preview of the Grappler Bow. Although it isn't a bow of sorts, it is a grappler in essence.

Once the Grappler Bow makes it into Fortnite Season 6, it will change the way players rotate on the island.