Fortnite Season 6 has a secret ghost NPC who only appears at night: Here is how you can find her

Fortnite Season 6 may have a primal theme, but it comes with some secrets that may not resonate with it. The current season has seen a lot of changes to the map and the overall gameplay. To top it off, Fortnite Season 6 has a ghost NPC that players only encounter at night.

It's interesting that the game has such secrets because it offers players the thrill of exploring the island as well. These secret NPCs have their own set of bounties and often sell interesting items as well.

How to find the ghost in Fortnite Season 6

This ghost can be found somewhere around Weeping Woods in Fortnite Season 6. The best part about this ghost is that players can't really meet the ghost during the day. The NPC can only be found strolling around the Weeping Woods area at night.

As seen in the video, the ghost NPC sells a rift and other items in exchange for gold. The most interesting thing about this NPC is that it vanishes the moment day breaks. Loopers may have some difficulty finding this ghost initially, but there is a chance that she may spawn in the same area over and over again.

Image via YouTube ( Home of Games )

Since Fortnite Island resets every 22 minutes, players have around 11 minutes to interact with this ghost NPC which goes by the name Willow. The moment the first rays of the sun hits, she disintegrates into energy and disappears.

It's really cool to see the developers include such secrets on the island, and with such accuracy as well. At this point of time, it's really worth it to explore the island to look for more secrets like this one. The developers at Epic Games are very sneaky, and are known to hide such secrets on the island as well.

Heads-up! The Zero Crisis Finale will remain available as a playlist until downtime begins for next week's v16.10 game update. pic.twitter.com/kL4XYINTk9 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 25, 2021

The 16.10 update for Fortnite Season 6 is right around the corner as well. As per information from the data miners, the raptors might also be in play with the upcoming update in Fortnite Season 6. There is talk of more exotics being added to the game as well. It will be interesting to see if Willow ends up selling any exotic weapons herself.

The raptor eggs are now starting to crack and you can hear a heartbeat!



(Thanks to @FNinformation for the video!) pic.twitter.com/TYOQgjMihr — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 23, 2021

It'll also be interesting to see if any new secret NPCs like Willow are added with the Fortnite Season 6 16.10 update.