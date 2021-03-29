Fortnite Season 6: Dinosaur eggs are finally starting to hatch

The dinosaur eggs in Fortnite Season 6 have been lying dormant for a while now, and they're finally beginning to hatch.

The current season's theme is "Primal," and Epic Games has finessed details by adding wild animals to it. To top it off, developers have been teasing the dinosaur's arrival in the game for a while now.

There are cave paintings in the structures near Colossal Crops which depict dinosaurs. Their eggs are scattered all over the island as well. From the looks of it, the Raptors should arrive on the island soon.

When do the dinosaurs come to Fortnite Season 6?

The Raptor Eggs are in their final stage.



The heartbeat and scratching sounds have increased, expect to see Raptors in update v16.10. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/geOaGViEeP — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) March 29, 2021

Recent information from data miners suggests that the dinosaurs may join Fortnite Season 6 after the 16.10 update. As per Epic Games, the update is scheduled to launch sometime this week. Given the fast maturity of the eggs right now, the Raptors might spring up right after the new update.

Here's all the Raptor eggs stages, stage 2 appeared yesterday.. We COULD see them in 16.10! pic.twitter.com/QmJuuYmR0C — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 24, 2021

The Raptors will definitely add a new element to the game. The creatures will be capable of knocking down and eliminating players. There's also a possibility that players will be able to tame these Raptors, given that players can tame wild animals in the game.

More information about the upcoming Raptors



According to the current files the spawn location of these Raptors will be located at the Forest, altough this might be changed when they get officially added to the game.



There is also a file already added mentioning ''swimming''. pic.twitter.com/UigNKPlSb7 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 17, 2021

Since all wild animals in the game can be killed, theoretically, players will also kill the Raptors for animal parts and meat. This will be essential for crafting Primal Weapons in Fortnite Season 6.

We could possibly see Raptors getting added in the future als wildlife.



"A wild Raptor eliminated {PlayerName}"

"A wild Raptor knocked out {PlayerName}"



There is also an Egg in the files related to wildlife 👀 pic.twitter.com/6Nnj1jqbAx — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 16, 2021

In one of their recent press releases, the developers asked players to be cautious about the scattered eggs around the island. They claimed to be unsure about touching the eggs and warned players to stay away from them.

Hopefully they're rideable — Tr4pZ.YT (@Tr4pZ_YT) March 29, 2021

Having said that, it'll be interesting to see if players can ride these Raptors in Fortnite Season 6. If these dinosaurs are rideable, players will have a new way to rotate around the map.

Even if they're not rideable, the Raptors are another new addition that players need to keep an eye out for in Fortnite Season 6.