How to Land at a Landmark in Fortnite Season 6

Players have had an issue with being able to land at a landmark in Fortnite.

There are several ways players can level up and get some great skills and awesome things from the battle pass. One of the best ways to level up is by completing as many challenges as possible. Normally, Fortnite has a main set of Weekly challenges that players can complete. There are also specific character challenges and daily challenges.

One of the most recent daily challenges, landing at a landmark in Fortnite, comes from Tarana.The challenge is a bit tricky as the landmarks aren’t always visible to players. So, below is a way for players to ensure they complete the challenge and land at a landmark in Fortnite.

Land at a Landmark in Fortnite

Landmarks are clearly on the map, but they don’t have names such as other POI locations that we already see. Compared to the main locations, these only have names when players land at a landmark in Fortnite. So in all fairness, it can be pretty tricky to land at a landmark in Fortnite, but it's completely possible. Studying up the map is the best way to know the land.

The Lighthouse

One of the best locations to land while playing is going directly to the Lighthouse. The Lighthouse landmark is on the northwest side of the map, near Stealthy Stronghold. Landing on this landmark automatically completes the daily challenge.

The Orchard

(Image via Twitter)

Similarly, going towards the northeast side of the map, towards Colossal Crops, players can find the Orchard. The Orchard is a small area, looks similar to a farm with several trees around it and a small open crop field. If players arrive there and land on the red barn in the area, they will complete the challenge.

It’s unknown if players can land anywhere on The Orchard, though it seems that landing on the red barn is best.

Spire Towers & More

• Outer Spire Towers are found at the edges of the primal biomes. Here a Spire Tower Guardian can be found and drops a special orb that can be taken to the main Spire and inserted into a pedestal to receive Mythic Spire Jump Boots!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/jQvwbDXGtK — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) March 17, 2021

Finally, it's good to note that in the middle is the new location, The Spire. Players have noticed that the orange fields are created and branch out into six different “tips”. Each tip has a smaller Spire tower which players can visit. Technically, each new smaller Spire tower also works to land at a landmark in Fortnite.

Meaning, if players land in one of these smaller towers, players will officially land at a landmark in Fortnite. Rumor is that if players land in a smaller broken-up housing area between the Dam and Slurpy Swamp, they will also be completing the challenge.

