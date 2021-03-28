How to complete the Llama Rama challenges in Rocket league and earn rewards in Fortnite Season 6

The Llama Rama challenges live in Rocket League for players to earn exclusive rewards in Fortnite and Rocket League.

Llama-Rama is NOW LIVE with 2XP! Hop in and complete your Event Challenges to unlock all new themed items. pic.twitter.com/TOT2SVCSFZ — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) March 25, 2021

The Llama Rama challenges will be available for players till 4 p.m. ET on April 9th. There are six challenges in total for players to complete in Rocket League, with five of them offering in-game rewards for Fortnite.

The sixth challenge is repeatable, but the reward is exclusive for Rocket League only.

The Llama Rama challenges are part of the celebratory procedure for closing Rocket League's Season 2. Fortunately for Fortnite fans, this is also an excellent opportunity to earn a few free in-game cosmetics and items as rewards.

This article features a detailed explanation of how players can complete those five challenges in Rocket League to earn exclusive rewards in Fortnite.

How to complete Llama Rama challenges to earn rewards in Fortnite

The five challenges that players need to complete in Rocket League to earn exclusive in-game rewards for Fortnite are:

Play 3 Online Matches Get 500 total points in Online Matches Get 5 Goals, Assists, or Saves in Online Matches Get 5 Centers or Clears in Online Matches Play 1 Online Match in any of the Extra Modes Playlists

It shouldn't take a player with a brief understanding of Rocket League any more than three online matches to complete all five of these challenges. Additionally, matches played in the Extra Modes Playlists also count towards the first challenge of playing online matches.

Llama-Rama is back 🎉



With the finale of Season 2 of @rocketleague, we're celebrating with more rewards to earn in Fortnite and Rocket League.



It wouldn't be a party without some tunes, so we invited @Kaskade to take the main stage in Party Royale!



🔗: https://t.co/80JnLGjm5Q — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 22, 2021

On top of that, scoring goals, assists, or saves in the Extra Modes Playlists will also count towards the third challenge from the list.

The same also applies to getting centers or clearances in Rocket League. Apart from that, players will automatically accumulate points every time they pass or take a shot in Rocket League.

Completing each of these challenges rewards players with an exclusive in-game item for both Fortnite and Rocket League. The list of rewards that players can earn from each of these challenges are:

The Battle Ball Spray The Llama Rama loading screen The Everybody Dance! music track The Zooming in-game wrap The Turbo Ball back bling

With Llama Rama challenges being available for a limited period of time, players are advised to complete all the challenges as soon as possible and claim their exclusive rewards in Fortnite.