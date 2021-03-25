How to get the Fortnite Llama Rama rewards

Epic Games has announced the latest iteration of the Fortnite Llama Rama challenge, where players can earn both Fortnite and Rocket League rewards.

According to Epic Games, the second Fortnite Llama Rama challenge was released to boost the launch of Rocket League's Season 2.

The event will be available for players from March 25th at 12 PM Eastern Time to April 9th at 4 PM Eastern Time. Additionally, it will also feature a concert by Kaskade in Fortnite Party Royale.

The timings for Kaskade's live concert in Fortnite's Party Royale are:

March 26th at 8 PM Eastern Time;

March 27th at 9 AM Eastern Time; and

March 27th at 2 PM Eastern Time.

NEW KasKade! Concert In Party Royale Soon! pic.twitter.com/S5IQM514m4 — JoeyLeaks | FORTNITE (@Joey_Leaks) March 22, 2021

There are also five assorted rewards that players can earn in both games by completing challenges in Rocket League during the Fortnite Llama Rama event.

How to collect rewards from the Fortnite Llama Rama event

There are a total of six challenges available for players to complete in Rocket League. However, it is important to note that only five of these challenges provide a reward that can be obtained in the battle royale game. The sixth challenge is repeatable and provides exclusive rewards for Rocket League only.

The Rocket League X Fortnite event (llama rama) should begin today and the challenges should be out at about 8PM EST. Here is the official rewards: pic.twitter.com/xagInMGWP9 — Dripxy (@Dripxy_TB) March 25, 2021

Here is a list of all the rewards from the Fortnite Llama Rama event and how players can earn them:

The Battle Ball Spray - Can be obtained by playing three online matches in Rocket League.

The Llama-Rama loading screen - Can be obtained by collecting a total of 500 points from online matches.

The Everybody Dance! music track - Can be obtained by either scoring five goals, or making five assists, or providing five saves in online matches.

The Zooming in-game wrap - Can be obtained by making five clearances or centers in online matches.

The Turbo Ball back bling - Can be earned by playing one online match from the Extra Modes playlists in Rocket League.

Completing these five tasks in Rocket League will allow players to claim all five rewards available in the Fortnite Llama Rama event.

Llama-Rama is returning! To celebrate the end of Season 2, we are bringing back an awesome in-game event with all-new themed items, rewards and more.



Learn More: https://t.co/SkqeCShzWQ pic.twitter.com/BQVNKjRN67 — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) March 22, 2021

Additionally, completing these challenges will also reward players with in-game cosmetics for Rocket League.