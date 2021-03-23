Fans suggest the perfect location for the batcave POI in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite fans have recently been speculating that the Batcave will return. They believe that the Gorgeous Gorge will be the place to hold the Batcave

The news of Batman coming to Fortnite Season 6 has been doing the rounds for a while now. The Batman Zero Point comics also suggest that Batman and his allies will explore a few underground tunnels on the Fortnite island as well.

This rumor has caused quite a stir in the Fortnite community. Epic Games hasn't confirmed the same.

Possible location for the Batcave POI in Fortnite Season 6

Here's a clear look at how the new "Armored Batman" skin could possibly look like! (If Batman doesn't get any more armor)



(via @InFortniteBR) pic.twitter.com/76eopI10t6 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 18, 2021

Fans have also been speculating that the Grotto will return this season under the guise of the Batcave POI. Although this doesn't sound like a bad option, fans on Reddit have found a better place.

Fortnite fans should be aware of the POI called Gorgeous Gorge. This place features a waterfall-like structure and has the potential to hide the Batcave perfectly.

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

Even in the original Batman comics, there's a waterfall that hides the entrance to the batcave. Having a similar thing to hide the Batcave in Fortnite Season 6 doesn't sound quite reasonable.

- Possible Season 6 POI Leak? -



In the description of the 5th Batman/Fortnite comic (Release: June 15), Batman and other characters explore an "underground complex of the island" to escape the loop.



Underground POIs in Season 6?



(Thanks to @fortnite_stw for the information!) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

The idea that the Batcave could potentially come to the game is exciting in itself. Whenever there's a mention of Batman and underground tunnels in the same line, there's a high chance that there will be a Batcave lurking somewhere in Fortnite Season 6.

Wait, since Batman is hardcore crossing over with this season of Fortnite, what if The Grotto becomes the Bat Cave? 😳 — Mikeysaur (@mikeysaur98) March 19, 2021

Having said that, there isn't any official information about the Batcave just yet. The Batman Zero Point comics mention it, but other than that there's no word from the developers about the Batcave yet.

Although the comics show a very different Batcave, which is akin to a log house, players will be looking for an actual cave like the Batcave.

First look at the small "Batcave" that will probably come to the island during Season 6! pic.twitter.com/Rx8UxPeDnm — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 18, 2021

If the Batcave is indeed a log house in Fortnite Season 6, many Batman fans will be very disappointed.