Fortnite Season 6 level up guide: How to level up fast with XP glitches, secret challenges, and more

Fortnite Season 6 is already upon the loopers. This season's primal theme seems like it will be exciting because the storyline is on fire. The Battle Pass features a few new skins that loopers might want to earn early on.

This article will serve as a quick guide to leveling up quickly in Fortnite Season 6.

XP grinding can be a tedious task. Although the grind is comparatively easier when it comes to earlier seasons, it remains a tough nut to crack. There's no way to earn free XP in Fortnite. Loopers will have to complete tasks to earn XP. Any method that claims to get free XP is probably a hoax.

How to level up fast in Fortnite Season 6?

First, loopers will need to complete challenges or quests. This can be seen under the quest tab in the minimap. These quests come in different rarities from common to uncommon to rare to epic.

Completing these quests grants loopers a good deal of XP in the game, allowing them to level up fast in Fortnite Season 6.

Legendary quests also exist in Fortnite, and completing them also grants a large chunk of XP.

These quests also have different stages to them, and in some cases, require the participation of an entire squad to complete. It isn't mandatory to be in a squad to complete these challenges, but having a squad makes life easier.

Advertisement

Are there any Fortnite Season 6 XP glitches that loopers can utilize?

There are a few Fortnite Season 6 XP glitches as well, which will allow loopers to level up quickly in Fortnite Season 6, provided they haven't been patched out yet.

These Fortnite Season 6 XP glitches are tied to quests. A glitch involves loopers jumping into the ocean from the spawned island right before the battle bus timer hits zero.

The loopers are automatically teleported into the battle bus after that. Still, there should be a notification on the left indicating the completion of a quest related to swimming in Fortnite Season 6.

Another Fortnite Season 6 XP glitch involves loopers farming and building a very high platform on spawn island and then gliding off from there just as the battle bus timer hits zero.

Advertisement

Like the swimming XP glitch, loopers get teleported into the battle bus, and there should be a notification indicating the completion of a quest related to gliding.

These Fortnite Season 6 XP glitches can help loopers level up faster in the game. Other than that, surviving for prolonged duration in matches and scoring eliminations also rewards loopers with XP, allowing them to level up fast in Fortnite Season 6.