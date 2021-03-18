Fortnite Season 6 XP glitch grants 133,080 XP, here is how

It's barely been two days since the release of Fortnite Season 6, and players have already started finding XP glitches to help them level up their battle pass.

Grinding for XP in Fortnite Season 6 is an ardous task. It's slightly easier now than it used to be during the initial seasons of Fortnite Chapter 2. But it's still tedious. Although XP glitches are rare, they come in handy when leveling up quickly in Fortnite.

Everything has come down to this. Agent Jones is putting a stop to it.



Play through the Zero Crisis Finale in-game now. #FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/S8i1HlE03f — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

Players can now level up quickly thanks to a Fortnite Season 6 XP glitch

First spotted by YouTuber "Glitch King," there are two Fortnite Season 6 XP glitches that players can find in the game. The first includes crafting weapons, while the second one involves gathering meat.

For the first Fortnite Season 6 XP glitch, players need to gather animal bones. Bones are a crafting component in the game and can be acquired by hunting animals or visiting Colossal Crops to purchase from the NPC.

Image via YouTube ( Glitch King )

Once acquired, players will then need to proceed to craft themselves a primal weapon. Crafting a weapon should complete an epic quest and grant a fair amount of XP. Players can spam this Fortnite Season 6 XP glitch as many times as they want.

However, this glitch doesn't save for some players. For some, it doesn't work at all.

Image via YouTube ( Glitch King )

The second Fortnite Season 6 XP glitch involves collecting meat. Players need to hunt an animal, collect their meat, and then continuously pick and drop it.

There's a rare quest in Fortnite that requires players to collect meat. Continuously picking up and dropping the meat for some reason counts towards the quest, netting players a good amount of XP without a lot of effort.

Since these glitches were recently discovered, there's a chance they will be patched out soon via the Fortnite 16.10 update.