Fortnite Season 6 XP Glitches: All known XP glitches so far and how to use them

Fortnite Season 6 may have had a wonderful start but the game is already plagued by glitches. Players have been using Fortnite Season 6 XP glitches to fly through battle pass levels with ease. Although earning XP in Fortnite is comparatively easier than it used to be in the previous seasons, it still happens to be a task.

With the 16.10 update around the corner, these Fortnite Season 6 XP glitches are bound to get patched out if they haven't been patched out already.

A list of all known Fortnite Season 6 XP glitches

Most Fortnite Season 6 XP glitches are tied to quests in the game. The first one involves collecting meat. Loopers can head into a game and then kill any animal in the game. Once the animal is killed it will drop an animal part and meat. Loopers need to pick this meat up and then drop it and then pick it up again.

This will count towards the quest, granting XP at every single milestone that the loopers achieve. To be on the safer side of things, it's recommended that loopers build a box around them to prevent being picked off by enemy loopers on the island.

Just wanna say that there is a fortnite xp glitch where you swim before the battle bus leaves spawn island it you depending on where the bus goes it might take 2-4 tries to max out swimming distance. — Jahhh (@Iamloafofbread) March 17, 2021

The other Fortnite Season 6 XP glitch that loopers have been using is tied to a swimming quest. To trigger this, loopers have to jump off spawn island and start swimming. It's important that they keep swimming till the battle bus timer hits 0.

Once on the battle bus, there should be a small notification bubble on the left side of the screen indicating the completion of the quest. Loopers may need to do this a couple of times before they get the XP because it depends upon the route the battle bus takes.

The final Fortnite Season 6 XP glitch involves players gliding away from spawn island. To trigger this glitch, loopers will need to harvest as much material as they can and then start building up to a considerable height.

Once there, loopers need to jump off and begin gliding. For this glitch to take effect, loopers will need to be on the glide when the battle bus timer hits zero. They'll be automatically teleported into the battle bus and if done correctly, there should be a small notification bubble on the left side of the screen indicating the completion of the quest.