Fortnite Season 6 "Primal" survival guide: 6 tips to instantly get better

It's been four days since Fortnite Season 6 released, and players are still reeling from the primal setting of the game. Although there's not much change in terms of the map itself, the landscape is different now.

Snipers have vanished and they've been replaced by bows. There are new rotation methods in the game, and wild animals roam about the map freely. With these new threats on the loose, here's a nice little survival guide to help players navigate Fortnite Season 6 a little more smoothly.

How to survive in Fortnite Season 6?

For any battle royale, surviving till the end is important. Making optimal use of the environment is one aspect which people need to take note of in order to survive till the end.

#1 Cuddle Fish

Fishes in Fortnite were associated with health and shields and a plethora of player-based buffs. However, the Cuddlefish, which is the newest addition to Fortnite's "Fish Gallery," can be used to set traps.

The Cuddle Fish can be used to set up ambushes in Fortnite Season 6, because of it's proximity explosion feature.

#2 It's a "Meaty" affair

Hunting animals rewards players with meat and animal bones. Now, animal bones can be used to craft Primal Weapons, but the meat?

Well, the meat has a couple of uses. Not only can it be used to heal up, it can also be used to lure predators towards foes. Meat is also required to craft a hunting cloak, without which these predators can't be tamed very easily.

#3 Forging it away

Crafting weapons is the latest gameplay mechanic that has been added to Fortnite Season 6. Combining makeshift weapons with animal or mechanical parts will yield Primal or Mechanical weapons respectively. With the right combination, a lot of interesting weapons can be created.

#4 POIs

Fortnite Season 6 saw the addition of newer Primal themed POIs. The Spire now stands where the Zero Point once stood, and there are new towers surrounding the spire.

These are guardian towers, and they are protected by NPCs. The Coliseum is no more and is simply a farm patch now. A boneyard called Bony Burbs now stands where Salty Towers once stood. Crafting items can be found in these locations.

#5 Jump Scares

The Spire is surrounded by guardian towers, which house various guardian NPCs. Defeating these NPCs reveal guardian orbs. These orbs help players jump higher. However, as an added reward, if players are able to successfully deliver this to The Spire, they're rewarded with Mythic Jump Boots. Jumping thrice charges these boots enough for a full-fledged glide across the map. Rotating around the map has never been as easy as it is in Fortnite Season 6.

#6 New Characters and Weapons

Some fresh NPCs and exotic weapons have made it into the new season, while some have been replaced by newer ones. There are four exotics which the NPCs are still selling, and a few new exotics are due to arrive in the game soon as well. Until these new ones make it into Fortnite Season 6, the old ones will have to suffice.