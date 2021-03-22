Fortnite: 5 best weapons that you need to pick more often in Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 saw a number of weapons being unvaulted and many more being introduced. Out of those, there are many weapons in the game that players are yet to consider, or have overlooked.

Here are a few weapons that players should try to have in their arsenal. Many of these are forgotten about or discarded when found, however, if used correctly, they have the potential to singlehandedly win players games.

Top 5 weapons that players should use more in Fortnite Season 6

#5 - Rocket Launcher

This is a gun that continues to be overlooked or dropped, solely because the corresponding ammunition is rare to find. Although that does not make it a bad weapon, it makes it harder to use well. Rocket Launchers can instantaneously kill those who don't have shields, and any with shields, will be eliminated in two shots.

Players tend to drop these when they're unable to locate ammunition for the weapon. If a player cannot find ammo in the late game, then dropping it makes sense. In the early game however, holding onto it is an investment that will pay off more often than not.

#4 - Primal SMG

SMGs are an essential aspect of the Fortnite meta, and has been for some time. The ammo that it uses can be found in abundance and their rate of fire is faster than that of a pistol. It boasts 10 more shots per magazine than a tactical SMG while having the same stats. This should always be on hand during games.

#3 - Mechanical Shockwave Bow

The Mechanical Shockwave Bow is one of the newest weapons in Fortnite Season 6. It is created by combining a Mechanical Bow and a Shockwave Grenade. This arrow system works like pinpoint shockwave grenades. Anyone within the radius of an arrow's target is launched into the distance.

Loving the new season already! The crafting is a welcome addition and the Mechanical Shockwave Bow is delicious!! #PS5Share #Fortnite #Playstion5 pic.twitter.com/ORnHXZYEMl — Mikey Shelley (@mikeyshelley) March 17, 2021

It is ideal for fighting those hiding behind builds, as it lets the player shoot arrows past weaker walls. This weapon can prove to be very helpful during a building battle or when facing opponents next to the storm.

#2 - Cuddlefish

Whenever a Cuddlefish is struck, it explodes instantly, causing area of effect damage. Since Cuddlefish only do 35 damage when they hit a player in the open, they aren't great for throwing directly.

. @thesquatingdog teaches us how to properly use the Cuddlefish in Fortnite 🤣pic.twitter.com/tFQDtqWy2R — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) March 19, 2021

It is recommended that Cuddlefish be used against players who hide behind walls. Cuddlefish, for some reason, seem to negate a wall's strength and destroy it instantly if they're attached to it. An instant kill can be achieved if two Cuddlefish are shot and stuck to a wall.

#1 - Mythic Primal Shotgun

One of the most broken weapons in the game right now is the shotgun added in Fortnite Season 6. The Mythic Primal Shotgun causes 70 damage per hit, which means that a player with full health and shield only needs to be hit three times to get downed.

yeah i love the new primal shotgun, oh and the mythic one is so balanced and fun! pic.twitter.com/WcpUDG9lf7 — Zeal (@idealzeal) March 22, 2021

This weapon has a similar magazine capacity and firing speed as a pistol. Anyone can easily take down opponents in a 1v1 contest with this.

