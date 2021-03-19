5 best weapons in Fortnite Season 6 that can shred opponents

Fortnite Season 6 has arrived, and players have been provided with an array of new top-tier weapons. These weapons give players a tactical advantage that often leads to easy victory. Players should seek out these weapons first because they can drastically affect performance.

This list includes one weapon that needs to be crafted. Most of the other weapons can be found in drops. However, it's recommended that players master crafting because it will become an essential skill in the future.

With that said, the following are the five best weapons in Fortnite, that shred opponents.

5 best weapons in Fortnite Season 6

#5 - Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Mechanical Shockwave Bows is a brand new weapon that was added to Fortnite in Season 6. Mechanical Bow and Shockwave Grenade are combined to create the Mechanical Shockwave Bow. These arrows are like pinpoint shockwave grenades. Anyone within the radius of the arrow's target will be launched into the distance.

Players can shoot arrows past weaker walls, making it ideal for attacking those hiding behind walls. During a building battle or facing opponents next to a storm, this weapon can become immensely beneficial.

#4 - Rocket Launcher

Fortnite Season 6 brings back rocket launchers. The lower tiers of this weapon don’t cause much damage. But when upgraded to higher tiers, it can eliminate a shieldless player in a shot.

The rocket launcher has always been powerful in the upper tiers. Players should definitely take advantage of its return.

#3 - Pump Shotgun

Pump weapons have usually been considered the most effective in every season. However, that is not the case for Fortnite Season 6. While this shotgun is still effective, it has become a second choice after being overpowered by the Mythic Shotgun.

The Pump Shotgun has been unvaulted. While there is a relatively slow rate of fire, it can deal a brutal 100 damage per shot if accurate enough.

#2 - SCAR

Since it has been released every season, the SCAR has been considered the best weapon in the game. Because these rifles deal 35 damage to the body, they become nearly essential during late-games.

Its efficacy is no mystery. Landing six shots on a player with full health and a shield is sufficient to eliminate them. With 30 rounds in a magazine, players can kill five enemies before reloading. This weapon is deadly.

#1 - Mythic Shotgun

The shotgun created in Fortnite Season 6 is considered one of the most broken weapons in the game. This shotgun deals 70 damage per hit, meaning that an enemy player with full health and shield only needs to be hit three times to be eliminated.

The Mythic Primal Shotgun has the same magazine capacity as a pistol and fires just as quickly. With this, any player can easily take down rivals in 1v1 contests. Up to three opponents can be eradicated before having to reload the gun.

