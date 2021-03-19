5 Crafting recipes in Fortnite Season 6 that every player needs to try

Fortnite Season 6 started with a bang. But Zero Point is still unstable. While the live event saw its fair share of explosions, the only thing the internet cared about was Peely's banana smoothie transformation.

The new season has introduced a bunch of new features. Crafting is the latest addition to Fortnite, and it has given the game a new dimension. Crafting is the act of building Primal or Mechanical weapons from makeshift weapons.

Although weapon attachments are due to arrive, Crafting is not limited to weapons found while looting. With the right material, players can craft their favorite weapons with ease.

Top 5 crafting recipes in Fortnite Season 6

To craft anything, players need makeshift weapons. Every single weapon on the island has a makeshift variant that acts as a precursor. When combined with mechanical or biological parts sourced from animals, players can craft Mechanical or Primal weapons.

The following are some crafting recipes every player should try.

Here's all the crafting formulas, the first row is unreleased btw! (HD: https://t.co/Y6QyMy28Yj) pic.twitter.com/QOFwHdqnHA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 18, 2021

#1 Hunters Cloak

Advertisement

Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite Season 6 is a precious item. Not only does it protect the player from wild animals, but it also helps players tame those animals. It's easy to craft a Hunter's Cloak. Players need to find two animal bones and one piece of meat. Hunter's Cloak is an uncommon variety and cannot be upgraded further.

#2 Pump Shotgun

The Pump Shotgun finally made it back to the game in Fortnite Season 6. To craft a Pump Shotgun, players need a Makeshift Shotgun and four Mechanical parts with it. However, crafting has its limitations. Crafting a weapon increases its rarity by one level. This way, players can craft an Epic level Pump Shotgun.

#3 Explosive Mechanical Bow

Advertisement

Mechanical Bows are good, but Explosive Mechanical Bows are better. Crafting this weapon is simple. Four Mechanical parts and one Makeshift Bow is enough to yield a Mechanical Bow. Combining this Mechanical Bow with grenades in Fortnite yields a bow with explosive arrowheads.

#4 Primal Flame Bow

Players can combine animal parts and a Makeshift Bow to obtain the Primal Bow. Combining a Jar of Fireflies, a Pepper, or a Gas Can with the Primal Bow will yield a Primal Flame Bow. Using this, players can set structures on fire in-game, leading to completing a Week 1 quest in Fortnite Season 6.

#5 Primal Shotgun

Advertisement

The Primal Shotgun is probably one of the most overpowered weapons in the game. Crafting a Primal Shotgun procedure in the game is the same as the Pump Shotgun, except animal parts are needed instead of Mechanical Parts. The weapon's ability to fire two rounds in one shot makes the Primal Shotgun in Fortnite Season 6 extremely powerful.