How to complete the "Ignite structures with fire" quest in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 brings new opportunities and, with it, man's most primal weapon, fire. Players can craft or find weapons in-game that can set the environment or opponents on fire and watch them ignite in a blaze of glory.

While this warfare method is entertaining, it can get dangerous as fire damage extends to everyone who gets too close to the flame, and it takes no quarters. With the introduction of Fortnite Season 6, players have a wider arsenal of weapons to choose from to set things ablaze.

Primal Bow pic.twitter.com/n1sETDZk0s — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) March 16, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 also brings with it a Battle Pass that needs quick leveling to unlock fantastic goodies. A good way of achieving this is to complete quests in-game. Most are easy, fun, and offer a tremendous amount of experience points for very little work.

A fun quest to get started with for experience is the "Ignite structures with fire" quest. Players can obtain this quest by speaking to Blaze in-game.

Here's a step-by-step guide for getting this quest done and dusted ASAP.

Completing the "Ignite structures with fire" quest in Fortnite Season 6

Advertisement

The quest is relatively simple and easy. Players can initiate it by talking to Blaze. This NPC is located a little north, directly above Holly Hedges, or a little south, directly below Sweaty Sands.

Once in-game, players need to search for weapons that cause fire damage. An excellent way to stay out of range of the fire damage is to craft the Primal Flame Bow.

To craft these items, players will first need to find a Primal Bow, usually found in chests or floor spawns. Once equipped, they will need to either find a Gas Canister or Firefly Jar to upgrade the Primal Bow into a Primal Flame Bow.

Advertisement

The Island has grown wild and you'll need every advantage that you can get to survive.



Learn the basics of crafting, create better weapons and come out on top.



Read more: https://t.co/AvX3jH6Khj — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

However, for players who may not want to craft this item, or keep getting killed while trying to find the crafting material, throwing firefly jars or shooting gas canisters near in-game structures will work just fine. Upon completion, they will receive 12,500 experience points.

Another one of the easier in-game quests in Fortnite Season 6 is to collect mechanical parts, which is fairly simple yet rewarding. Players simply need to break down working vehicles or scrap vehicles located all around the map to collect mechanical parts.

Upon completing the challenge, they receive 24,000 experience points.