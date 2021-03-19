Fortnite Season 6: All Bunker Chests and their locations

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 boasts a range of new additions, including new lootable Bunker Chests that are scattered around the island.

The concept of these Bunker Chests is more or less similar to the Rare Chests that made an appearance in the previous seasons. The only difference is that these Bunker Chests will give the players a high-tier loot.

Spotting these Bunker Chests is going to be an uphill task as they are limited in number and spawn at specific locations. Moreover, their spawning is not guaranteed either, making the task even more difficult.

These chests contain Legendary-tier weapons, including the recently introduced Pump Shotgun. Unfortunately, the entire list of items that can be found hasn't been released yet and will only come out as Fortnite Season 6 progresses.

Locations of all Bunker Chests in Fortnite

#1 - Craggy Cliffs and Sweaty Sands

The aforementioned locations contain Bunker Chests, which several players are already familiar with.

At Craggy Cliffs, the Bunker Chest can be found in one of the stairways to the west of the POI.

On the other hand, at Sweaty Sands, players can find the Bunker Chest in the attic of one of the houses located near the east side of the POI in Fortnite.

#2 - Camp Cod

Locating this one is a bit more complicated. Players need to head to the house situated on the island. They must turn left and continue to destroy the floor before making their way towards the yellow rug.

Upon destroying the floor near the rug, players will drop down to a secret room that contains the Bunker Chest.

#3 - Lazy Lake

This chest won't be visible to the naked eye and can be easily missed. Players must head to the south of the POI, where they will spot a mound of dirt. The chest will appear once the players whack the mound with their pickaxe.

#4 - Pleasant Park

This is one of the most popular locations in Fortnite, so it's no surprise that it boasts a Bunker Chest.

Players must make their way to the house situated at the south-east of Pleasant Park, with the doors that lead down to the basement. They should break them, head down the stairs through the door, and the chest will be visible on the left.

#5 - Retail Row

The yellow house at this POI is hard to miss. The Bunker Chest will be available in the attic, which is guarded by a teddy bear.

After making their way to the attic, players must deal with the teddy bear protecting the chest before claiming some great loot.

#6 - Weeping Woods

This is probably one of the easiest to locate. Players must head to the cabin north-west of the words "Weeping Woods" on the map and break through the trapdoor outside of the secret bunker underneath. The chest is hidden behind a desk and won't take a lot of time to spot.

As usual, more chests will be available as the season takes its full shape. Also, players might be able to add more Legendary items to their arsenal.

