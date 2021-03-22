Fortnite Season 6: Here is why players should pick the 'Primal Shotgun' this season

Fortnite Season 6 has shaken up the shotgun meta. The previous season did have many shotguns, but they failed to hit the mark with the community. Fortnite Season 6 saw the fabled Pump Shotgun return, and Epic Games also introduced the Primal Shotgun.

The Primal Shotgun is similar to the Drum Shotgun in Fortnite. The former, however, is better and more stable. It's got a high fire rate and a sound damage output as well.

How does the Primal Shotgun fare in Fortnite Season 6?

First things first, the Primal Shotgun needs to be crafted from the Makeshift Shotgun using animal parts. A mythic variant of the Primal Shotgun is also available. But it cannot be crafted and must be acquired from the Spire Assassin.

@FortniteGame Hey just nerf the primal shotgun and buff the pump that’s what we want not no fucking Titans go shit — Bakes (@YEs46690868) March 22, 2021

This NPC is hostile to players and needs to be defeated, after which it drops the mythic Primal Shotgun.

As a weapon, the Primal Shotgun is a heavy hitter. Getting stuck with an opponent brandishing this gun can be an absolute nightmare for gamers.

Like: pump shotgun, primal shotgun (needs nerf), all bows, primal rifle, scar Dislike: makeshift revolver, makeshift shotgun, makeshift rifle, makeshift bow — fn-racket (@bgsnuub) March 22, 2021

What makes it truly dangerous is that the Primal Shotgun fires two rounds in one shot. Although it can't eliminate someone at full health in a single hit, it's got a high rate of fire, making it capable of knocking people out quickly.

Several pros, including Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, believe that it should be nerfed because it's way overpowered in Fortnite and can often result in match-winning situations if wielded correctly.

End of competitive preseason wishlist:



• removal or hard nerf of primal shotgun (from comp)



• removal of makeshift guns (from comp)



• greater normal pump and AR spawns (from chest / floor loot) — FRND Zemog (@_Zemog) March 22, 2021

It won't be a surprise to see players using the Primal Shotgun in the arena. This gun has the potential to rock the shotgun meta in Fortnite Season 6 for good.

Although the Pump Shotgun still has many fans, and many Fortnite gamers can still be seen using it, the Primal Shotgun outdoes it in terms of the rate of fire and the reload speed in Season 6.

The primal shotgun is shit and the pump is over rated the lever was better — KozarFn🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@KozarFn) March 22, 2021

It all boils down to the playstyle that individuals prefer in the game at the end of the day. And the choice of the Primal Shotgun or the Pump Shotgun depends on how comfortable either individual is with the respective weapons in Fortnite Season 6.