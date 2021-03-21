Fortnite Season 6: Primal Shotgun vs the Pump Shotgun

The shotgun meta in Fortnite Season 6 has improved drastically. The Charge Shotgun, Lever Action Shotgun, and the Tactical Shotgun have been vaulted in the current season, but two new shotguns have arrived in the game.

Fortnite Season 6 introduced the crafting of weapons. The base level shotgun that's available in the game as of now is the makeshift shotgun, which can be crafted into the Primal Shotgun and the very popular Pump Shotgun.

How do the Pump Shotgun and the Primal Shotgun stack up against each other in Fortnite Season 6?

Both of these shotguns can be crafted from the makeshift shotgun in Fortnite Season 6. The Primal Shotgun uses animal parts, while the Pump Shotgun uses mechanical parts. However, the best variants of these weapons cannot be crafted. They need to be obtained.

Players can obtain the legendary Pump Shotgun from loot drops. The Primal Shotgun however, has a mythic variant as well. The Mythic Primal Shotgun can be obtained by defeating the Spire Assassin in Fortnite Season 6. The NPC is rather hostile in nature and can be found guarding the Spire, which now stands in the center of the map. Although this NPC happens to be a bullet sponge, eliminating this NPC is totally worth it because they drop the mythic Primal Shotgun.

Image via Fortnite Wiki

At its highest levels, the Pump Shotgun deals a maximum damage of 110 and takes around 4 seconds to reload. It's got a magazine size of 5 and uses shotgun shells as ammo.

Image via Fortnite Wiki

The Primal Shotgun, on the other hand, has a base damage of 69 and takes around 3.2 seconds to reload. It can hold 12 rounds in a single magazine and use the same type of ammo as the Pump Shotgun.

However, the difference is in the DPS. The Pump Shotgun has a DPS of 77 while the Primal Shotgun has a DPS of 269. The Primal Shotgun has a higher rate of fire compared to the Pump Shotgun. And most interestingly, the Primal Shotgun fires two rounds in one shot making it deadlier amongst the two.

However, in the right hands, both these weapons can be equally deadly. The shotgun meta got a nice little buff with both these weapons. The fact that almost everyone is using either of the two shotguns in the game goes on to prove how versatile these two guns are in Fortnite Season 6.