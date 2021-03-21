Fortnite Season 6 follows the "primal" theme by replacing snipers with bows

Fortnite Season 6 is taking players back to the wild with its "Primal" theme. Staying true to its theme, Epic Games vaulted the snipers in Fortnite Season 6, only to replace them with bows.

This decision, although bold, wasn't really welcomed by the community at all. Players have been complaining a lot about the snipers being replaced by bows. However, there's a small base of fans who appreciate the fact that the bows replaced snipers.

It’s good that sniper rifles aren’t in Battle Royale no more since competitive players always do these snipe trick shots and you get instantly killed, which I hate most.



Now that snipers are gone, will the bow be the new sniper?#Fortnite #FortnitePrimal — Ozl Causing (@OzlCausing) March 21, 2021

The sniper and the bow meta in Fortnite Season 6

For those who've already started playing the game, they'll know the two branches of bows that exist in the game, i.e. the Mechanical Bow and its subsequent upgrade tree and the Primal Bow and its subsequent upgrade tree. Neither of these bows have a scope to them.

Just learned Epic has removed the sniper.



I no longer want to play Fortnite https://t.co/MyB7PMxpOJ — Jason Power (@jasepow) March 16, 2021

Scoped weapons and snipers will really not sit well with the theme of Fortnite Season 6 at all. Here players can argue that snipers are mechanical weapons, but then again, snipers haven't been very popular in jungle combat situations.

No one followed me for Fortnite but man they really had to remove the sniper I loved :/



Not to mention the lack of Burst AR :// — Torvus✨ (@TorvusBolt) March 16, 2021

By replacing snipers with bows in Fortnite Season 6, Epic Games shook up the weapon meta for good, forcing players to change their playstyles. But in a strange way, they haven't changed long distance warfare that much. Yes, the bows do not have an attached scope, but then again they have an aim guide which shows where the arrow will hit, including how the arrow will drop.

The only thing I'm going to miss about this Fortnite season is the Mando sniper. The season got so mundane halfway through. Excited to check out the new season - hope it's better. — Wine Chik (@Wine_Chik_) March 16, 2021

So explosive bows are the best bows....oh and we got our 3rd squad win of the season. #Fortnite #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/yaRl3EPi9D — Kenshinfan93 Streaming (@Kenshinfan93S) March 18, 2021

A fully drawn arrow can be really devastating in the game as well. Well timed headshots can easily knock out players over long distances as well. Not to mention the different upgrades that can be slapped on to the bows.

This took a while to make



but here's how to craft bows pic.twitter.com/PqMcxUvc5T — XTigerHyperX - Fortnite Leaks (@XTigerHyperX) March 17, 2021

From setting fire to structures, spreading poison gas, to exploding arrows, the possibilities with the bows are just limitless in Fortnite Season 6. This is something that snipers can't really achieve.

Here are all the bows pic.twitter.com/9okaCrAXw3 — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) March 18, 2021

I would love this season still without bows, but you have to admit bows are one of the most fun things this season. I can literally spam fire or explosive bows at people it’s so fun 😂 — Voltronic - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FnbrVolt) March 18, 2021

Most importantly, snipers influenced camping a lot. Yes, the bows may not have a range that is as long as a sniper, but then again the bows force players to move about more rather than sit in one place.

Praying that the heavy sniper or hunting rifle comes back tomorrow for Fortnite season 6 🥺 — JBeezyx (@JBeezyx13) March 15, 2021

It's highly unlikely that the snipers will return to Fortnite Season 6 because it doesn't fit with the theme. However, Epic Games is known for pulling rabbits out of a hat without any prior warning, so players can expect the unexpected with Fortnite Season 6.