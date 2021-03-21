Fortnite Season 6 follows the "primal" theme by replacing snipers with bows

Fortnite Season 6 is taking players back to the wild with its "Primal" theme. Staying true to its theme, Epic Games vaulted the snipers in Fortnite Season 6, only to replace them with bows.
This decision, although bold, wasn't really welcomed by the community at all. Players have been complaining a lot about the snipers being replaced by bows. However, there's a small base of fans who appreciate the fact that the bows replaced snipers.
The sniper and the bow meta in Fortnite Season 6
For those who've already started playing the game, they'll know the two branches of bows that exist in the game, i.e. the Mechanical Bow and its subsequent upgrade tree and the Primal Bow and its subsequent upgrade tree. Neither of these bows have a scope to them.
Scoped weapons and snipers will really not sit well with the theme of Fortnite Season 6 at all. Here players can argue that snipers are mechanical weapons, but then again, snipers haven't been very popular in jungle combat situations.
By replacing snipers with bows in Fortnite Season 6, Epic Games shook up the weapon meta for good, forcing players to change their playstyles. But in a strange way, they haven't changed long distance warfare that much. Yes, the bows do not have an attached scope, but then again they have an aim guide which shows where the arrow will hit, including how the arrow will drop.
A fully drawn arrow can be really devastating in the game as well. Well timed headshots can easily knock out players over long distances as well. Not to mention the different upgrades that can be slapped on to the bows.
From setting fire to structures, spreading poison gas, to exploding arrows, the possibilities with the bows are just limitless in Fortnite Season 6. This is something that snipers can't really achieve.
Most importantly, snipers influenced camping a lot. Yes, the bows may not have a range that is as long as a sniper, but then again the bows force players to move about more rather than sit in one place.
It's highly unlikely that the snipers will return to Fortnite Season 6 because it doesn't fit with the theme. However, Epic Games is known for pulling rabbits out of a hat without any prior warning, so players can expect the unexpected with Fortnite Season 6.