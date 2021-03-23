Fortnite: 5 rarest pickaxes of all time

Pickaxes may be regarded as cosmetic items in Fortnite, but they're very important to a player's survival in the game.

Without pickaxes, players won't really be able to harvest materials for in-game construction, making survival very difficult.

While many pickaxes in Fortnite have evolved over the years, others have been lost in the sands of time. With that in mind, here are the 5 rarest pickaxes of all time in Fortnite.

Top 5 rarest pickaxes in Fortnite

#1 Raiders Revenge

This pickaxe is, by far, the rarest item in Fortnite. It was available back in Season 1 as part of the Battle Pass and could be obtained by reaching level 35.

However, it has never been seen after that. Since there weren't a lot of players who played Fortnite back in Season 1, this pickaxe is almost completely forgotten about.

#2 Piledriver

The Piledriver Pickaxe in Fortnite was based on a wrestling theme.

A part of the Lucha set, the Piledriver was first introduced in Chapter 1 Season 5. It's been seen in the item shop thrice to date, making it one of the rarer pickaxes in the game.

#3 Turbine

The Turbine is a rare pickaxe that was part of the Aviation Age Set. The last time this pickaxe was seen in Fortnite was back in December 2018. It was first seen in Chapter 1 Season 6 and was available for 800 V-Bucks in-game.

It hasn't returned to the shop since then, and it's highly unlikely that it will return anytime soon.

#4 Death Valley

The Death Valley pickaxe was first seen in the very first chapter of Fortnite. Unlike other cosmetics from that season, the Death Valley pickaxe found its way back to the item shop in Fortnite until 2019. However, it hasn't been seen in the game since then.

Players were able to purchase this pickaxe for 1500 V-Bucks back in the day.

#5 Throttle

The Throttle pickaxe was part of the Biker Brigade set in 2018. It was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 5 and went AWOL from the shop after October 2018.

Players had to shell out 800 V-Bucks to get their hands on this pickaxe.