Fortnite Season 6: Major changes players want from Epic Games

Fortnite Season 6 has been available to players for almost a week now, giving them the chance to feel out all of the new additions to the game.

Epic Games has brought players several new features this season, including crafting and animal hunting, as well as massive weapon changes. Players everywhere within the Fortnite community have shared their thoughts regarding this season so far, and they all seem to agree on the changes they would like to see going forward.

Major changes players want in Fortnite Season 6

Players want snipers back in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 players have spoken, and they want their snipers back. Loopers everywhere are complaining that they are not getting the same battle royale experience, as the vaulting of snipers forces players to interact in close-combat. This is changing the strategies some players have utilized for years, leaving loopers unhappy.

The YouTube channel titled ProGuides Fortnite Tips, Tricks, and Guides, featured a segment regarding this conversation, talking about how the general consensus is that Epic Games needs to bring snipers back.

As seen at about the 9:30 mark, ProGuide's Cody recommends bringing snipers back, albeit with a few conditions.

Advertisement

While most of the Fortnite Season 6 community just want snipers back, ProGuide's Cody suggests that snipers be brought back with a nerf, so as to counter the solid amount of power and range that they bring to the table.

Makeshift weapons are not making loopers happy in Fortnite Season 6

The new season has brought with it a brand new feature - the ability to upgrade weapons by gathering materials.

fortnite adding makeshift weapons was them just trying to find something new to add to the game. literally one of the worst things ever added to the game. ruins everything about fortnite — blake (@blakeps) March 22, 2021

The first issue players are having with the inclusion of these weapons is that the odds of dropping onto the map and finding a weapon that is meant to be upgraded are high.

Makeshift weapons are severely underpowered. This means players will drop and instantly be at a disadvantage compared to those who find any other kind of weapon, leaving them frustrated.

Advertisement

How to fix fortnite ( I know epic won’t listen it’s just my opinion :)

*Remove makeshift weapons

*Unvault some snipers

*Vault the new drum shotgun

*Do better with the storyline

*Bring back campfires, traps, and launch pads

*Do better with the map, it’s too big — Plazmic2x (@plazmic2x) March 22, 2021

The second aspect of the inclusion of these new weapons that is frustrating Fortnite Season 6 players, is that the ability to upgrade weapons comes from either talking to NPCs or finding materials.

Players are still learning where to find the new NPCs on the map, as well as which ones even offer the opportunity to upgrade weapons. With the storm shrinking and 99 other players attempting to down loopers, they do not want to have to worry about talking to NPCs along the way.

The third complication that makeshift weapons bring with them is the demand for players to take time away from eliminating competition to focus on hunting animals or specific vehicles.

New Crafting ability slows players down in Fortnite Season 6

I do however find the bows an amazing feature, and with some tweaking crafting could turn Fortnite for the better. Currently, materials are too hard to find. This season does have a lot of potential, so I hope epic spices it up and takes risks and chances at every opportunity. — Daniel G (@DLNNDanGamer156) March 21, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 players have spent the last week getting to know the new crafting feature in-game and they are not completely sold on it.

Advertisement

Players are able to craft/upgrade their weapons this Season. However, they will need to collect so many Animal Bones or Mechanical Parts, depending on what they are trying to make.

Hunting for Animal Bones or finding the right vehicles to destroy for Mechanical Parts forces players to depend on non-combat related gameplay, frustrating players who enjoy a specific battle royale focus.

Players agree that the time it takes to locate enough materials to upgrade or craft their weapons is frustrating to them.

Who's playing the new season in #Fortnite?

Is there any point to crafting weapons? I feel like by the time I have enough gears or bones to upgraded I've already found Blue or purple items. — First name: Joven Last name: Shire (@TheJovenshire) March 21, 2021

Epic Games can relieve some of the stress, should they allow for more animals to spawn and provide more vehicles on the map.

One of the many elements of Fortnite that longtime players appreciate is the constant change that each Season brings. However, with Fortnite Season 6, a large portion of players would have rather not seen so much change.